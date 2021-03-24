SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Shai class is now available in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now play the small yet powerful character who likes to help others in battles and engage in exploration.



New Shai Class Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

Shai is a support class who hails from a forest near Florin and loves to go on adventures. She is already an Ascended class with 4 unique skills, and additional skills will be available once she reaches level 10. With her skills, she can evade enemies and support allies using her giant boomerang-like weapon called the Florang and her sub-weapon Vitclari.

To celebrate the launch of this new class, a level-up event will be held until April 12. Adventurers who level up their Shai to level 70 can claim various valuable items such as Black Stone Sacks, Abyssal Accessory Selection Chests, and 1000 Black Pearls.

Watch the trailer here and visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.