New Silver and HomeVestors Join Forces to Streamline Real Estate Investing

New Silver, a leading lending platform for real estate investors, has teamed up with HomeVestors of America, Inc., the number one home buying franchise in the United States known for its We Buy Ugly Houses brand. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the real estate investment landscape, as it provides enhanced financial solutions to HomeVestors' network of local franchises.

As a trailblazer in the lending industry, New Silver brings its commitment to fast, reliable capital backed by cutting-edge data-driven processes. By aligning with HomeVestors, the collaboration aims to streamline financing options for franchisees, facilitating faster and more efficient real estate investment finance.

New Silver’s CEO, Kirill Bensonoff, expressed his enthusiasm about teaming up with HomeVestors, “We are super excited to be working with the number one network of local home buyers. We believe we can bring tons of value to franchisees in many local markets.”

Larry Goodman, CEO of HomeVestors echoed this sentiment, saying “HomeVestors is thrilled to welcome an innovative lending partner into the fold. We look forward to a collaborative journey marked by shared success.”

Together, New Silver and HomeVestors are poised to create a new dynamic in the world of real estate transactions. New Silver’s fast funding, combined with HomeVestors’ real estate investing innovations, will create seamless and efficient financing for local franchises to make property purchases, which ultimately fast tracks the path to success in real estate investing.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient, and flexible capital to real estate investors. They use data and technology to underwrite and originate investment property loans with more efficiency and predictability. New Silver’s pricing engine provides instant online loan approval and a term sheet so that their many happy clients are ready to make an offer in as little as 5 minutes. For more information please visit https://www.newsilver.com

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.:

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 140,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Known as the We Buy Ugly Houses company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of the 47 states and the District of Columbia, in which it has franchises.

The company has appeared seven times on the Inc. 5000, 11 times on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises," and nine times on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors has also been regularly recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, which most recently ranked it 65th in the highly competitive Franchise 500 and 16th as a "Top Growth Franchise." For more information, please visit www.HomeVestors.com.



