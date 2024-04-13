New Silver Launches Third Real Estate Pool On-chain

New milestone for real estate as a Real-World Asset

New Silver, a fintech company that provides fix-and-flip financing to real estate investors, has unveiled the new NS3 pool on Centrifuge. The pool is set to launch on April 15, 2024.

The NS3 pool will consist of loans underwritten and originated by New Silver. These construction loans are secured by residential real estate located in the United States and have a maturity of 12-24 months. The new offering marks a significant milestone in New Silver's mission to provide innovative and dynamic financing solutions for real estate investors. Leveraging Centrifuge's cutting-edge technology and on-chain expertise, the NS3 pool will offer enhanced liquidity and efficiency, empowering investors with greater flexibility and a new set of opportunities.

“We’re proud to launch the NS3 pool to give on-chain investors further opportunities to access real estate as a real-world asset. We are focusing on financial innovation and giving investors the chance to expand their real estate exposure using blockchain technology,” said Kirill Bensonoff, New Silver’s CEO.

Investors can participate in the NS3 pool by buying the New Silver 3 NS3SR Token (token ticker symbol "NS3SR") or the New Silver 3 NS3JR Token (token ticker symbol "NS3JR"). The NS3 pool not only expands investment options for individuals and institutions but also demonstrates the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional finance and enhance transparency and accessibility in the real estate investment landscape.

“New Silver was an early adopter and pioneer of real-world asset tokenization,” said Bhaji Illuminati, CMO at Centrifuge. “We’re grateful they chose to build on Centrifuge and are excited for their continued success leveraging the tokenization platform.”

New Silver has a proven track record, having successfully managed the NS2 pool, powered by Centrifuge and MakerDAO, for the past 3 years, and having placed ~$100mm on-chain. New Silver was the first and remains one of the largest real-world asset (RWA) vaults on MakerDAO.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient, and flexible capital to real estate investors. They use data and technology to underwrite and originate investment property loans with more efficiency and predictability. New Silver’s pricing engine provides instant online loan approval and a term sheet so that their many happy clients are ready to make an offer in as little as 5 minutes. For more information please visit https://www.newsilver.com



