New socio-economic impact accelerator the ‘2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund’ aims to mobilise more private wealth into the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund is a socio-economic impact accelerator fund that mobilises the private wealth of institutions and philanthropists into the acceleration of multiple grassroots projects in the low-income communities of the developing world.

—

The 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund is a socio-economic impact accelerator fund that mobilises the private wealth of institutions and philanthropists into the acceleration of multiple grassroots projects in the low-income communities of the developing world.

Only 15% of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (‘The Goals’) are currently on target. Progress on half of The Goals is either “moderately” or “severely” behind, and as many as 30% of The Goals have regressed behind where they were when conceived in 2015.

To attain the Sustainable Development Goals (‘SDGs’) by 2030 will require a mobilisation of private wealth into grassroots projects that are currently under resourced. By providing long term funding to accelerate these projects within the low-income communities of the developing world, progress can be made without needing any new technology or science.

One of The Goals being targeted by the 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund is SDG 3.1, which aims to reduce the global maternal mortality rate (‘MMR’) to below 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. In 2020 the MMR was 223: equivalent to 800 women dying each day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. 95% of these maternal deaths occurred in low and lower-middle-income countries.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund plans to accelerate community maternal screening in these countries by training health workers and equipping them with mobile ultrasound scanning machines that can save the lives of women and their babies at a cost of just US$16 per screening. A multi-year funding commitment from a donor of $1.26m per year for three years could allow the project to screen as many as 240,000 women.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund is also targeting SDG 2, which aims to achieve “zero hunger”; and SDG 13, which calls for urgent action to combat the impact of climate change, by supporting Himalayan hill farmers. These remote communities depend on the land for food and have farmed unhindered for generations, yet today they must contend with delayed monsoons, erratic weather and unprecedented soil erosion.

To prevent malnutrition and starvation in these communities, the 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund plans to accelerate outreach programs to educate local communities about climate-resilient farming techniques, whilst simultaneously recognising and respecting the indigenous knowledge of the local farmers. A three-year outreach to secure the food supply of 75,000 villagers could cost $5 per villager per year.

Michael Macfarlane, of Michael Macfarlane Associates who manage the fund, said:

“Only through a widespread and willing mobilisation of more private wealth into The Goals can the 2030 Agenda be saved. If donors are willing to join us on this journey, the 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund will be a beacon for the power of private giving to catalyst this change”.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Collective Fund is a collective fund operating under the auspices of Prism The Gift Fund, registered UK charity number 1099682.

Contact Info:

Name: Luke Severn

Email: Send Email

Organization: Michael Macfarlane Associates

Website: http://www.2030sdcf.com



Release ID: 89116775

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.