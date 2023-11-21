New SPAIRE Hip Replacement Procedure by MSK Doctors Prof Paul Lee Announced

Prof. Paul Lee, founder of the private MSK Doctors Hospital in London (03300010048), has announced that the new SPAIRE hip replacement procedure is now available to the public, with no waiting list, and no referral required.

—

Clients can now access a revolutionary new hip transplant surgery that has been shown to reduce recovery times, remove mobility restrictions, and minimize surgical trauma, after the latest announcement from Prof. Paul Lee, founder of the private MSK Doctors hospital in London.

More information about the SPAIRE hip replacement technique, MSK Doctors in London, and Prof. Paul Lee can be found at https://mskdoctors.com/treatments/spaire-hip

This new technique, known as SPAIRE or “Soft-tissue Preserving, Anatomic, Internus muscle Retaining, External rotator preserving,” allows surgeons to perform a total hip transplant while minimizing or eliminating the surgical trauma caused to several important tendons and muscles. As a result, clients who undergo the SPAIRE technique can go home the same day as their surgery, with no mobility restrictions.

While this new technique has been thoroughly researched and tested and has been shown to offer several important benefits, it is not yet available in most clinics or hospitals. Prof. Paul Lee is one of a small number of specialists who have worked closely with the inventor of this technique, and who have been trained and approved to offer this procedure in their own clinics.

Using this new approach, Prof. Lee has been able to provide total hip replacements for clients, while minimizing the impact on their daily lives. After the procedure, clients are generally able to return home within 24 hours, with none of the traditional mobility restrictions.

Typically, after a hip replacement, clients would be asked to refrain from lifting their knees past a certain point, because doing so can complicate healing for the recent surgical trauma, or even cause dislocations. While the SPAIRE technique cannot fully eliminate the risk of dislocation, it can reduce the risk enough that clients can often resume their normal daily activities soon after they return home.

In a 2008 study on the subject, researchers found that even using the latest techniques, aside from SPAIRE, clients had a 3.9 to 5.3% chance of causing a dislocation during the healing process. In the same study, clients using the SPAIRE technique suffered no post-operative dislocations.

While research is still in progress concerning the long-term benefits of this approach, experts suggest that this technique may lead to faster recovery times, and also has the potential to increase the overall functionality of the transplant long-term, through a reduction in surgical trauma.

More information about the SPAIRE hip replacement technique, how it compares to traditional options, and the MSK Doctors private hospital can be found at https://mskdoctors.com/treatments/spaire-hip

Contact Info:

Name: Bethan Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: MSK Doctors

Address: MSK House London Road Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, Sleaford, England NG34 8NY, United Kingdom

Website: https://www.mskdoctors.com



Release ID: 89113681

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.