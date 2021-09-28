New SSAB wear plates designed to tackle major infrastructure challenges in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier, SSAB, introduces its newest innovations, Hardox 500 Tuf and Hardox HiAce, to overcome major challenges imposed in Indonesia's mining and infrastructure.



Hardox 500 Tuf

John Kuan, Country manager for Southeast Asia, said that in high-pressure working environments such as a mine site, equipment durability and operational efficiency are of utmost importance. "A disruption in one or both can have huge monetary effects. In fact, according to an article by Oxford Business Group, large mining companies can lose as much as $5 million per day should a single excavator stalls."

Aside from monetary effects, there is also the matter of demand from both export markets and domestic industries, especially in industry-heavy countries like Indonesia. The country now expects rise in production demand as economies slowly recover. "This fact has pushed SSAB to innovate with an even better line of steel protection: Hardox 500 Tuf and Hardox HiAce," said John.

Lighter materials for improved performance

Hardox 500 Tuf wear plate is the latest upgrade in the Hardox range. It delivers exceptional strength, hardness and toughness in a single wear plate.

Although it's a newcomer to the Hardox family, it has proved its worth around the world in tipper bodies, containers, mining tippers and trays, buckets of all kinds, agricultural equipment, liners and wear parts. Hardox 500 Tuf combines the best properties from Hardox 450 and Hardox 500. The result? A wear plate with no real competition on the market.

Specialized protection

Another innovation, Hardox HiAce, offers a significant upgrade as it possesses the same excellent properties as the Hardox 450 but is designed to be more abrasive resistant and durable in acidic environments.

While it performs the same as 400 HBW steel in regular work environments, its unique steel composition allows it to protect up to three times better in lower pH level environments that promote pitting or corrosion of metal in a localized area.

As such, the Hardox HiAce is suitable for equipment and vehicles used in municipal and industrial waste management facilities, waste-to-energy plants and biomass facilities, as well as mining and quarrying sites.

Towards sustainability

Aside from delivering improved performance, both the Hardox 500 Tuf and Hardox HiAce also aid in SSAB's drive towards sustainability.

"The ability to have lighter vehicles with the same or even bigger load capacity than ever before means significantly better fuel consumption and way better production efficiency because you can have less trips," said John. "Not only does this save companies cost, but it also has less toll on the environment, which is the ultimate goal."

For genuine Hardox® products , ensure you buy direct from SSAB manufacturers. SSAB is the only producer of Hardox® wear plate.

For more information, contact our local sales representative Miss Yoanita at yoanita.d@ssab.com .

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com . You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Related Links :

http://www.ssab.com