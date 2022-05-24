New Study Shows Critical Role of 1,5-Anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG) in COVID-19 Pathogenesis by Binding to the COVID-19 Spike Protein

Study Findings Support Data Presented on the GlycoMark Blood Test at the Most Recent ADA and AHA Scientific Sessions

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. A new study recently published in Nature Metabolism shows that 1,5-anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG), a glucose-like metabolite, plays a critical role in COVID-19 pathogenesis by binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and preventing the virus from entering human cells in patients with diabetes.

Previous studies show that the severity and mortality of COVID-19 are associated with pre-existing diseases such as diabetes. However, the reasons for this remain unclear. These new data show that 1,5-AG levels in blood may explain the increased vulnerability of diabetic patients. As 1,5-AG binds to the S2 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, it prevents the virus from fusing with human cells. Lower levels of 1,5-AG, which are typically seen in diabetics, may enhance viral entry into cells, resulting in higher disease severity and mortality rates.

The study, "A glucose-like metabolite deficient in diabetes inhibits cellular entry of SARS-CoV-2," also looked at supplementing diabetic mice with 1,5-AG – which reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral loads and disease severity to similar levels as in non-diabetic mice. The study authors conclude, "Our results reveal a mechanism that contributes to COVID-19 pathogenesis in the diabetic population and suggests that 1,5-AG supplementation may be beneficial to diabetic patients against severe COVID-19."

Study data also showed that serum 1,5-AG levels in patients with COVID-19 with severe clinical manifestations were significantly lower than in patients with nonsevere COVID-19 and healthy controls – suggesting that low levels of 1,5-AG in diabetic people are at higher risk for severe COVID-19. 1,5-AG is a biomarker for diabetes, and serum levels of 1,5-AG are significantly lower in patients with diabetes than in healthy individuals.

These findings are consistent with data presented at the most recent American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, which showed that GlycoMark® (the 1,5 anhydroglucitol blood test) was more accurate than hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose for predicting mortality and severity in COVID-19 patients with diabetes. These results extended to COVID-19 non-diabetic patients, suggesting that GlycoMark® may be an effective marker of severe COVID-19 risk in patients be they diabetic or not.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc. and GlycoMark®

The GlycoMark® test is an FDA-cleared and CE-Marked blood test specific to detecting recent hyperglycemia and glycemic variabilities. Over 1,300 studies and abstracts in the scientific and medical journals describe the GlycoMark® test.

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes by using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. Precision Diabetes is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark® test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. GlycoMark® is manufactured by Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jacqueline Madejczyk

Precision Diabetes, Inc.

919-480-0754

jmadejczyk@precisiondiabetesinc.com