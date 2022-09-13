New style of anti-chafing underwear taking Australia by storm

Men around Australia are finding relief from chafing with an innovative new underwear design that includes a separate pocket for the 'crown jewels.'

The struggle is real for active men - chafing has become an accepted part of life for guys who like to walk, run or work out on the regular. But a new type of underwear design - with a separate pocket for the 'crown jewels' - is taking the world by storm and changing the game for many men who suffer from chafing problems with traditional underwear designs.

While basically every human on the planet suffers from chafing at one point or another, the issue tends to be more pronounced for men, who often deal with chafing in the groin and upper-thigh areas. This problem is even more pronounced for men who are decidedly active in their jobs, like construction or emergency workers, or men who exercise regularly.

There are three main factors that work together to cause chafing: moisture, friction, and warmth. It's simple: the more you move, the more you sweat. And if your clothes don’t fit well or retain moisture, you’re going to end up with a rash.

Thankfully, modern technology has come a long way, and men’s underwear, which is often the main culprit in chafing, has significantly improved. Many boxers, briefs, or trunks now include anti-chafing "ball hammock" designs that separate and hold a man’s package snugly in place. This means less movement and better fit to reduce friction.

Underwear material with moisture wicking properties is also becoming more prominent. While polyester is the leader, the more sustainable option of bamboo is gaining serious traction. Not only is bamboo more eco-friendly, but it’s softer, has great insulation properties, and is less prone to holding odour, making it the ideal material both for comfort and moisture reduction.

As underwear manufacturers like Smuggs continue to improve chafing-reduction properties, active men can rest assured that chafing no longer needs to be a by-product of their lifestyles. Instead, they can focus their energy on achieving that seemingly ever-elusive ideal work-life balance.

