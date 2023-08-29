New Taipei City’s ASEAN Trade Mission Delegation Invites Singaporean Companies to Co-Create Future Success in Innovative Smart Industries

—

On September 22nd, New Taipei City will be leading 22 Taiwanese companies to Singapore for a trade mission event at the Furama RiverFront Singapore. New Taipei City is a leader in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industries, and has assisted many companies successfully expand and operate globally. The upcoming Singapore event provides an exclusive day of business matchmaking followed by two days of local company visits. The Association of Telecommunications & Technology Industry in Singapore (ATiS) is a key partner of this year’s event, and expects to provide a strategic alignment of bilateral business interests.

Singapore, a gateway to Southeast Asia market, is also an important international trade partner for New Taipei City's companies. The recent Smart Nation 2025 government initiative has helped enhance Singapore city’s overall living quality and efficiency. With New Taipei City’s strength in ICT and Intelligent Technology integration, the upcoming event proves to be a tremendous opportunity between the two countries and aims to seek collaboration in the fields of Smart Transportation, Intelligent Energy, and Digital Governance.

"The trade mission marks a significant return to global economic exchanges after enduring the Pandemic and hopefully will provide New Taipei City companies with a valuable opportunity to expand into international markets. This year’s 22 delegation members represent 4 key industries: ICT, Intelligent Energy, Smart Manufacturing, and Machinery. With our partnership with ATiS, we aim to achieve unparalleled business matching success. We sincerely invite local companies to participate in this year’s event to explore potential opportunities for long-term product sourcing, technical collaboration, and joint business development." said Amy Ho, Commissioner of the Economic Development Department of the New Taipei City Government.

About New Taipei City

New Taipei City is a leading economic hub of industrial and commercial activities in Taiwan with over 300,000 factories, businesses, and registered companies. The City has emerged as a major player in Taiwan's ICT industry, and has helped many local companies achieve global expansion success. The New Taipei City Government has received numerous industry awards, including the 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart City Award and the 2022 ICF Top1 Global Smart City Award. These awards recognize the city's commitment to fostering Smart Technology industry advancement while promoting international collaboration. In September 2023, New Taipei City will lead an exclusive trade mission delegation to visit Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia) to explore potential Smart City solution collaboration opportunities within the region to co-create future success in innovative smart industries.

Event Information

- Date/Time: 2023.09.22 (Fri), 09:30-17:00

- Venue: Furama RiverFront Singapore (5F, Mercury room 2 & 3)

- Address: 405 Havelock Road, Singapore 169633

- Registration Link: https://sparklnk.com/NTC-SG-registration

- Trade Mission Handbook: https://sparklnk.com/NTC-TradeMission-Handbook

- Delegation Company List: https://sparklnk.com/NTC-TradeMission-CompanyList

Contact Info:

Name: Ms. Wei

Email: Send Email

Organization: New Taipei City Computer Association

Phone: +886-2-25987495

Website: https://sparklnk.com/NTC-SG-registration



