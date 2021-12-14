New token to 22 billion USD “meme coin” market

HUH Token has been added to meme coins that have reached a market cap of 22 billion dollars. The company announced that they wanted to disrupt the status quo in the cryptocurrency market and establish a source of income for everyone.

“Meme coin” was added in 2013 to the cryptocurrencies that were first released in 2009. The meme coin, also referred to as the satirical cryptocurrency, has become widespread in a short time and today creates a market of 22 billion USD. On December 6, a new token was introduced to meme coins which are ironically designed as a joke. In a written statement from HUH Token, it was stated that they aim to be among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

"We will disrupt the status quo”

In the statement pointing out that HUH Token will employ blockchain technology to provide everyone with the opportunity to earn one-of-a-kind prizes, it is said, “Our goal is to disrupt the status quo in the cryptocurrency markets and establish a source of income for everyone. We aim to do this with our innovative and user-friendly referral system. With the logic of a lucrative referral system, we will allow passive investors to earn additional money. Those who refer a friend will earn up to 10% of their first direct purchase in BNB. In addition, HUH Token investors will also benefit from a permanent sales tax reduction of 10 to 20%.”

The token that reverses the tradition!

The creators of HUH Token underlined that they aim to bring a different dimension of innovation by changing the rules of the market with these advantages, and added: “Historically, more respectable cryptocurrencies have paid out dividends to more affluent investors. As a result, a more considerable initial investment is generally necessary to achieve any significant profit but this is not something that everyone can perform. With Huh Token we are hoping to reverse this tradition and make cryptocurrency accessible to all.”

The referee will earn 10%

Mentioning that HUH Token is more than just a cryptocurrency, the statement covers the following: “HUH Token is designed for investors to deposit cold and cash directly into their bank account. It is a one-of-a-kind referral system. It also The first cryptocurrency that distributes both BNB and Token. An investor who refers someone can earn 10%, and receive a permanent discount of 10 to 20% in terms of sales tax. Moreover, it is possible to recommend up to an unlimited number of people. Therefore, it does not offer a get rich quick scheme, but in the long run our aim is to invest in the future with a token that will survive. The cryptocurrency market is very volatile, investors may face large and unpredictable risks. Analysts expect an increase in popularity of cryptos that provide more stability. HUH Token is a static reward that reduces significant price changes caused by market fluctuations and volatility. Thus, we are able to offer a more accessible alternative to a wide range of investors.”

Interest in altcoins increase as HUH Tokens rises

Entering the cryptocurrency market on December 6, HUH Token is causing the instability of giant coins while also increasing the popularity of altcoins (alternative coins). Launched at the same time as the HUH Token, Dogecoin opens the door to an increase in the use of altcoins and meme coins. Meme coins are gaining more popularity than anyone might think, and they continue to attract steady interest from investors. HUH Token, which entered the market fast, follows a similar course with Shiba and Dogecoin.

