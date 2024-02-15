New Video Training Announced By Day Trading Education Site MyInvestingClub.com

Innovative day trader education network My Investing Club (MIC) announces the expansion of its training resources, with recent updates to its on-demand video training library and live webinar series.

The platform’s latest revisions include several new on-demand videos, developed by the team of in-house mentors, and covering a variety of day trading topics, such as short selling, technical analysis, and risk management. Cofounder and professional day trader Alex Temiz is also planning an upcoming series of live webinars, during which he will explain his successful systems to newcomers.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com/webinar-home-2/

MIC explains that the markets are constantly evolving, and the recent updates are part of an ongoing program to provide members with the most-up-to-date techniques and strategies. The video training modules are complemented by additional support, including unlimited 1-on-1 mentorship, daily trading blueprints, weekly market recaps, and a 24/7 community chat room with over 2,000 active participants.

Most sources agree that the majority of day traders fail to ever become profitable, with some stating that failure rates are as high as 95%. Professional day traders often rely on significant experience and well-developed processes, an advantage that is usually not available to beginners.

The cofounders of MIC have over 15 years’ combined experience as professional day traders, and the team established the community to teach their advanced techniques to newcomers. The new training videos and live webinars were created with the goal of helping more individuals become consistently profitable traders.

“My Investing Club provides professional day trading education for those who want to take trading seriously,” the company’s founders explained. “When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. MIC was created to arm traders of all levels with all the necessary tools to achieve success.”

Community cofounders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen have individual single-day records of $660,000 and $1.4 million, respectively, but the pair explains that they also lost significant sums of money when they were first starting out. The team aims to help more day traders avoid beginner mistakes and turn the practice into a successful long-term venture.

“MIC has taught me a simple repeatable process,” one member recently stated. “Thanks to their training, making money on the markets every single day is a vary achievable goal. I’m so grateful to everyone who was involved in creating this community.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://myinvestingclub.com/webinar-home-2/

