New Visitor Guide Book Showcases Timeless Traditions and Modernity of Singapore's Oldest Thai Buddhist Temple

Discover Singapore's oldest Thai Buddhist temple with the complimentary "Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple: Visitor Guide" from The Wishing Book Company. Immerse in timeless traditions, learn proper etiquette and explore the Buddha's life through vibrant murals. Collect your free copy on 14th May 2023!

—

The Wishing Book Company Pte Ltd is delighted to announce the release of Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple: Visitor Guide, a complimentary book that celebrates the oldest Thai Buddhist Temple in Singapore. The Temple, which celebrated its centenary in 2018, is one of the country's oldest structures and is treasured for its rich cultural and religious heritage.

The Temple engaged The Wishing Book Company Pte Ltd to provide custom book publishing services for the guidebook. The publication of this guidebook is the result of the vision and dedication of Phra Panyadhamvides (Chao Khun Rian), Deputy Chief Abbot of Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple. His passion for sharing the wisdom and teachings of Buddhism with visitors from around the world inspired him to initiate this project. "We plan to advance with the times by modernising our approach to promote awareness of Buddhism and its teaching, not only in Singapore but also to the world," Phra Panyadhamvides (Chao Khun Rian) remarked.

The Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple: Visitor Guide is the perfect companion for visitors looking to immerse themselves in the Temple's timeless traditions and modernity. This contemporary guidebook features a map of the Temple, a section on proper etiquette, and insights into the history and culture of Buddhism. Visitors can also enjoy diverse perspectives on Buddha's life through the Temple's mural paintings, which are featured in the Temple's Main Shrine.

Each page of the book provides a detailed description of a mural painting depicting a significant event in the life of Buddha. Readers can scan a QR code on each page to listen to an audio guide with compelling narratives that provides more in-depth information about the painting and the events surrounding it.

The first print run will be limited to 500 copies and will be distributed for free during the 94th Birthday celebration of Phratep Siddhivides, the Chief Abbot of Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple, which will take place on 14th May 2023 at the temple's address: 50B Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 169545.

The publication of this guidebook was made possible by Phra Panyadhamvides (Chao Khun Rian) for his leadership in bringing this guidebook to life and for his unwavering commitment to the dissemination of Buddhist education. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to him, as well as to the generous support of our sponsors, in line with the Buddhist practice of Dāna, who donated funds to this project. We thank them for their kind contributions. As a token of appreciation, we will feature the names of our donors in the guidebook.

We also invite visitors to donate to the next print run of the Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple: Visitor Guide. The Buddhist practice of Dāna emphasises the cultivation of generosity and letting go of attachment towards possessions. Giving with an open and generous heart is an integral aspect of Buddhist practice, and the donations will allow us to continue providing this valuable resource to visitors free of charge.

Founded in 1918 and completed in 1925, Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple is Singapore's oldest Theravada Buddhist tradition temple.

About Us: The Wishing Book Company is a custom book publishing company that offers personalised book production and marketing services. Founded with a passion for storytelling, we are dedicated to helping individuals and organisations share their unique stories with the world. Our team of experts collaborates with clients to design and produce high-quality books that reflect their vision and values. We are proud to have worked with Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple on the publication of their "Visitor Guide" book, which showcases the rich cultural and religious heritage of the oldest Thai Buddhist Temple in Singapore. For more information, visit our website at http://thewishingbookcompany.com.

