New Wealth Management Firm Launched To Support British Expats Around The World

- Headway Wealth, owned and managed by two expatriate wealth management experts, will support British citizens working in the UK or overseas, advising on a range of tailored investment opportunities

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global wealth management company has been launched that uniquely offers both British citizens living in the UK and expatriates around the world the chance to plug into investment opportunities – with bespoke advice across many aspects of financial planning.



Headway Wealth founders Elliott Parkhouse and Hamzah Salchi

Headway Wealth is headquartered in London with offices in many major financial markets, and has licenced associates who operate in the UK and Europe, and is also associated with a regulated firm in the US.

The brand-new firm is one of the first to truly combine an independent financial consultancy offering to both UK residents and expatriates, supporting them in key markets where British citizens live and work, including the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Portugal.

Led by founders Hamzah Salchi and Elliott Parkhouse, Headway Wealth's team of British financial advisors have worked both in the UK and overseas. Its advisors have experience across all aspects of financial planning and have expansive networks in major overseas markets, meaning the firm can provide holistic, tailored wealth management advice to a diverse client base.

Headway Wealth is fully independent and strives for total transparency across every aspect of the wealth management journey, with no hidden charges or undisclosed third-party agreements influencing the advocacy of investments.

"We created this company with one eye on the future, driven by innovation in response to new challenges. We also understand that wealth is personal, and every single person requires a different solution," said Hamzah Salchi.

"We have both worked with British expatriates around the world and understand precisely the unique financial products they need – covering everything from the ability to move money and assets from country to country, or to plan for their family's future."

Elliott Parkhouse added: "We aren't just giving people access to a wide range of financial products, but doing so in a structured way, driven by their needs. That's a really powerful combination driven by great technology and inspirational values."

"The feedback has been that people want transparency and we want to be the benchmark in the industry for that level of trust – wherever our clients live."

For more information, please visit: https://headwaywealth.com/

