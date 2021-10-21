New Women’s Puffer Jackets Canada – Frank And Oak’s Sustainable Coats Launched

With winter approaching, Canadians are looking for coats that balance warmth and style. One clothing company has launched its new line of women’s parkas and puffer coats to meet this demand. The collection includes lightweight puffer jackets, puffer jackets with hoods and waterproof puffer jackets.

Frank And Oak has just launched its fall 2021 collection of women’s outerwear. The line includes various styles of parkas and puffer coats that are designed to withstand even the harshest Canadian winters.

With this announcement, clients will have an easier time finding fashionable winter coats that are made using sustainable and animal-free materials.

The clothing company was founded in 2012 by long-time friends Hicham Ratnani and Ethan Song. The pair wanted to create clothing that is sustainably made but is still functional and stylish. So they established Frank And Oak, which features clothing designed in Canada with both the planet and today’s busy lifestyles in mind.

The fall 2021 women’s outerwear collection uses animal-free PrimaLoft®, a sustainable alternative to down made from 100% polyester fibres. The fill is highly insulating and does not clump, even when wet, so customers can enjoy all the winter activities Canada has to offer.

The collection has several flattering coats for customers to choose from. One option is the Hygge Puffer, which features a double-breasted collar and a padded lining. The knee-length coat is suitable for temperatures between -10 °C and -25 °C.

Women looking for complete protection from the elements can opt for the collection’s ankle-length Venture Puffer. The padded and water repellent coat comes with bottom snaps for added motion. Like the Hygge Puffer, the Venture is suitable for cold seasons.

Frank And Oak’s latest line also includes parkas designed to withstand extreme conditions, such as sub-freezing temperatures. The Capital parka and puffer are the collection’s most technical options and feature a windproof, waterproof, and seam-sealed shell.

With this launch, Frank And Oak reaffirms its commitment to making stylish clothing that does not compromise on sustainability and functionality. The brand has also developed a strong reputation for its fashion-forward clothing and high standard of customer care.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Frank And Oak, we design products that are made to last with the highest standards to keep up with our demanding lifestyles, while ensuring minimal impact on the planet we love.”

Interested parties can find out more about Frank And Oak and shop the complete fall 2021 women’s outerwear collection by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

