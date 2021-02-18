New World Development to Host First Private Sector Job Fair Since the Pandemic, Creating Nearly 1,000 Jobs Amidst Hong Kong's Rising Unemployment Rate

Adrian Cheng: Corporates must take the lead in supporting Hong Kong's economic recovery through creating opportunities and hope

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong's latest unemployment rate is predicted to once again hit a record high, New World Development (NWD) has announced a huge drive to lead economic recovery by hosting the largest jobs fair by the private sector since the start of the pandemic, creating close to 1,000 new jobs with a monthly salary of up to HKD100,000.

Themed "Create Jobs - Spark Hope", the fair will take place on 13 March 2021 and will feature a number of jobs which have evolved from the city's transition to a 'new normal' as a result of the pandemic, including mask production, heritage conservation and social media.

The first private sector job fair since the pandemic

Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NWD, said, "Business leaders should be the engine to provide innovative solutions for the society. The pandemic has affected jobs across sectors, and businesses with resources have the responsibility to help. We are creating nearly 1,000 jobs for people in Hong Kong to not only support the Group's long-term growth, but also create opportunities and a sense of hope, especially for those who have been made unemployed or experiencing difficulties in searching for a job. We firmly believe in the future of Hong Kong's economy; I hope this job fair can inspire corporations in Hong Kong to create opportunities and support our economic recovery."

The positions on offer will mainly be at New World Development Company Limited and at least 10 of its subsidiaries including New World Property Management, K11 Group, 11 SKIES, NWS Holdings, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, Humansa, Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy, Hip Seng Group of Companies, Hip Hing Construction, Vibro and FTLife. They welcome applications from people from all backgrounds, from new graduates to those unfortunate to have lost their jobs.

Few sectors were hit as hard by the pandemic as travel, retail and hospitality but the hope is that many of those skills are transferable to the jobs on offer, which will include travel development strategist, nurses, pharmacists, wealth management consultants, chefs, engineers, security guards and roles in digital media, online promotion, marketing, occupational health and safety, property management and customer service.

The Group is a strong advocate for female leadership and improving gender diversity at the workplace, a principle which will also be reflected in these new hires. Female representation at senior management levels at NWD has increased from 35% to almost 40% in the past 6 months and the Group continues to strive for equality.

The "Create Jobs - Spark Hope" job fair, which will take place at K11 ATELIER King's Road, Quarry Bay, will feature 11 booths each introducing the recruiting departments of the companies and the positions available. Job seekers can submit interview applications onsite. There will also be an exhibition showcasing the 50th anniversary of New World Development which the company is celebrating this year, so job seekers can understand the group's business and corporate vision as preparation for subsequent interviews.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, to avoid large gatherings at the venue, job seekers must register online from February 22 and arrive at the job fair at the designated timeslot.

Highlight of 9 featuring jobs in the fair

The job fair provides some emerging careers in cultural creative industry that fit the current trend.

In response to the upcoming launch of large projects such as the restoration of the State Theatre and the opening of 11 SKIES, the group is looking for talented individuals with expertise in historic building conversation, tourism management, marketing and customer services. Amid post-pandemic transformation and increasing cultural awareness, New World has advertised nine featuring job opportunities, which are as follows:

State Theatre Conservation Ambassador

Planning and organising various social and cultural activities, introducing the State Theatre's valuable history to citizens and tourists, promoting historic building conservation and revitalization, facilitating oral history and artefacts curations, and building Hong Kong into a "Cultural Oasis" where people can explore performing arts, as well as cosmopolitan arts and culture.



Masketing (Mask-marketer and product developer)

New World Development was the first property developer to produce face masks in Hong Kong . In light of more stringent requirements, the group will put more resources into the marketing and the development of innovative protective equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and provide health protection for the group's property residents, retail outlets.



ESG Strategist

With ongoing concerns about climate change, "Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance" (ESG) is increasingly being valued by institutional investors and family funds. ESG development strategy consultants will develop a set of standardised environmental protection goals for NWD's property development projects and operations, while also introducing the values of environmental preservation, health, technology and community into the existing synergies within the business model which is expected to bring long-term well-being to the community.



11 SKIES Travel Development Strategist

11 SKIES will be developed into a one-stop landmark location combining retail, F&B and entertainment, providing much-needed job opportunities in the tourism sector, which has been badly affected by lay-offs during the pandemic. Roles available include expert tour guides who will provide tailor-made, in-depth guided travel experiences for local visitors and tourists alike.



11 SKIES Digital Media Strategist

Developing a New Retail strategy leveraging big data and new media channels, for example, connecting online and offline sales, e-shops, big data and the IoT, etc. together with a precise CRM system that helps provide an intimate customer experience.



K11 Customer Service Excellence Representative

As social media has become a part of customers' daily life, K11 Excellent Customer Service Representative will not only provide customer service but will also be stationed at K11's different cultural retail landmarks, exploring the trendiest and most Instragrammable hotspots for customers and tenants for stunning photos, while providing promotion opportunities for our tenants.



Children Programme Specialists

Discovering and developing children's hidden potential have always been a top priority for parents. NWD's family-friendly landmark, D - PARK Discovery Park, has long been committed to building an interactive shopping space that is designed to stimulate young minds. The Group has hired Children Programme Specialists who will dedicate their time to creating fun, bespoke activities for children, allowing them to learn through play and inspire them to discover their natural potential and aptitudes.



Athletic Programme Specialist

New World is dedicated to assisting retired Hong Kong athletes to transition from professional sports to a brand-new career path. Partnering with its affiliate, the Hong Kong Golf and Tennis Academy in Sai Kung, New World provides priority consideration for active or retired athletes as Athletic Programme Specialist at the Academy, spend time working with patrons of the Academy and organising training regiments and athletic training plans for them.



Entrepreneur Trainees

In light of the global economic changes resulting from the pandemic and with NWD's innovative corporate culture, the firm is looking to hire a number of Entrepreneur Trainees. The highlight of the application is to propose a creative and feasible corporate development plan which the candidate, if hired, might be able to put it into practice and infuse into our business ecosystem.

Registration and results announcement arrangement of Job Fair:

Registration Date: From February 22 (Monday) Registration Qualification: Welcome job seekers with different years and academic qualifications Registration Method: Applicants must go to the website nwjobfair.nwd.com.hk to fill in the registration form. If the number of applicants exceeds the limit, submissions will be placed on waiting list Result Announcement: Applicants will receive a confirmation email with QR code upon successful registration. All visitors must present the QR code before entering the venue

Details of the job fair:

Date: March 13 (Saturday) Time: 10am to 12pm 2pm to 5pm The venue will be closed from 12pm to 2pm for sanitisation Venue: L3, K11 ATELIER King's Road, 728 King's Road, Quarry Bay Recruitment Company: New World Development Company Limited, New World Property Management Company Limited, K11 Group, 11 SKIES, NWS Holdings Limited, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, Humansa, Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy, Hip Seng Group of Companies Hip Hing Construction Company Limited, Vibro (H.K.) Limited and FTLife Insurance Company Limited Recruitment Method: Full time / Part time / Contracts Job Fair Email: nwjobfair@nwd.com.hk

Basic Information of 9 featuring job opportunities：



Job Opportunities Recruiting Company: 1 State Theatre Conservation Ambassador New World Development Company Limited 2 Masketing (Mask-marker) Hip Seng Group of Companies 3 ESG Strategist New World Development Company Limited 4 11 SKIES Travel Development Strategist 11 SKIES 5 11 SKIES Digital Media Strategist 11 SKIES 6 K11 Customer Service Excellence Representative K11 Group 7 Children Programme Specialist D - PARK Discovery Park 8 Athletic Programme Specialist Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy 9 Entrepreneur Trainees New World Development Company Limited

