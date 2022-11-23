New World Development Wins the Top Green Companies in Asia Category at the Prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Development Company Limited ("NWD" or "the Group"; Hong Kong stock code: 00017) is pleased to announce that it won in the Top Green Companies in Asia category at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2022. NWD was the only winner in the category this year out of 470 nominations from various countries in Asia, which is a testament to its tireless efforts to drive sustainable development across the region.



NWD’s commitment to sustainable development can be seen at K11 ATELIER King’s Road, which was one of the first buildings in the world to attain the highest triple platinum certificate in WELL, Hong Kong BEAM Plus, and the U.S. LEED

Organised by leading research-based sustainability network MORS Group since 2014, the ACES Awards is the longest-running and best-recognised Corporate Leadership and Sustainability awards in Asia, championing revolutionary leadership and excellence in sustainability. The regional accolade is recognition of NWD's leadership and ongoing achievements in ESG integration and green building development.

The Group has long been committed to building sustainable communities through its "New World Sustainability Vision 2030" (SV2030), which references the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. NWD is committed to Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which is a global call to action from the United Nations and business leaders for climate change mitigation under the Paris Agreement. NWD was the third real estate developer in Asia to receive the Science Based Targets Initiative's (SBTi) approval for its near-term 1.5°C-aligned science-based targets and commit to the SBTi Net-Zero Standard. Going forward, the Group will maintain its momentum and continue to drive sustainable development to create shared valued with all its stakeholders.

ACES recognises successful companies and individuals in Asia. The awards value and recognise the services and achievements of businesses, large and small, national and international, for their valued important contributions to their communities and the world.