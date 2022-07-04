New World Facilities Management Company Limited wins 'Team Award - Counter Service (Silver Award)' in the 'Customer Service Excellence Award 2021'

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Facilities Management Company Limited ("NWFM") always strives to provide professional management and operation services for Youth Square and pursue excellence in customer service. Recently, Y Loft, Youth Square awarded 'Team Award – Counter Service (Silver Award)' in 'Customer Service Excellence Award 2021' organised by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence ("HKACE"), in recognition of Y Loft's exceptional performance in customer service.

The Award aims at recognising outstanding companies and customer service staff and promoting quality customer service. NWFM is grateful to the organiser and judging panel for their recognition and support. NWFM will continue to enhance service quality and provide quality and caring service for visitors.

We shall continue to adopt the 6G model (Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) as guiding principles in our youth development initiatives to create long-term impacts on youth development. In future, we will keep up our effort to strengthen customer service skills through continued training and to deliver excellent customer service experience to visitors.

Mr Eric Lam, General Manager (Y Loft) (left), Mr Ready Ho, Assistant General Manager of New World Facilities Management Company Limited (right), Ms Vienn Chow, Manager of Business Development (second left) and Y Loft Team received 'Team Award – Counter Service (Silver Award)' on behalf of NWFM.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement".

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.