New Yacha Class Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Yacha class has now arrived in Black Desert Mobile amid various rewards prepared for Adventurers to celebrate his arrival.



Yacha, the Rampaging Beast of the Battlefield, is available as an Awakened class. Having gained control of Echo Spirit, his other spiritual half, in a fierce battle, Yacha can now physically manifest his energy to shake up the battlefield with an array of hefty melee combo attacks.

Using his melee combat style alongside "Echo Spirit," Yacha attacks opponents with focused bursts like an uncontrollable beast. Armed with the Gardbrace as his main weapon and the Fulu Ward as sub-weapon, he engages in battle with destructive skills such as "Hell Smash," which embroils enemies in an onslaught of grabs, strikes, and pain, and "Rock Splitter," in which he strikes down the enemy with the Spirit then follows with a devastating punch.

To celebrate the launch of this new class, the "Yacha's Daily Training" event will take place until May 30. Adventurers can complete daily missions to obtain various rewards including Fortune Scrolls, an Alchemy Stone Growth Support Chest, and an Accessory/Exchange Certificate Selection Pouch.

Additionally, bonus rewards such as 1000 Black Pearls, a Chaos Jewel and a Primal Accessory Selection Chest can be obtained according to the accumulated number of missions completed.

Watch the Yacha's combat showcase video here and visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.