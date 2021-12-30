For the New Year 2022: Our Bralette Club Provides Size-inclusive Lingerie To Women Of All Sizes and Colours.

Our Bralette Club takes pride in providing bralettes and lingeries to women of all sizes and colours while ensuring comfort.

Gone are the days where women should subject themselves to the discomfort of uncomfortable lingerie just to fit in a prescribed way as dictated by society. Our Bralette Club is a size-inclusive lingerie brand with a significant focus on providing comfortable intimates to women of all sizes. This local brand believes women don’t have to wear uncomfortable bras to look good. The team is constantly developing a brand that supports you, no matter how your sizing changes with life.

The brand takes pride in providing bralettes that are comfortable for all sizes. According to the website guidelines, customers can select a proper bralette through size measurements. A general guideline table of different sizes is also provided on the website. For customers that are still unsure about the appropriate size, live chat support is available on the website to provide further assistance. Customer experience is also one of the values and qualities that the brand values. Beyond that, customers can also choose to customize a bralette if they are not able to find a suitable size.

For first-time customers that are looking for a snatching deal, the brand offers a Bralette Starter Kit for up to 35% discounts. Two bralettes will be handpicked for each customer according to their specific sizing and colour or style preference. The starter kit is a well-thought-out product to help overwhelmed women make better personal decisions. Besides, the Starter Kit is refundable in cash and a one-time free sizing exchange is provided if needed. This will allow customers to enjoy a genuinely risk-free first-time experience.

“Great to know there are options for wireless bras/bralettes in Singapore with a wide range of sizing and reasonable pricing. Thanks for finding two bralettes according to the request made along with a personal note. Fits like a charm, and will definitely get more in the future.” said one of the satisfied customers.

Apart from providing bralettes, the brand also offers other accessories such as padding, face masks, and even apparel such as loungewear and sleepwear. With various styles and sizes offered, they make sure there is a suitable bralette for all customers to browse and purchase. In the thousands of positive reviews on their website, satisfied customers express their love for their new found treasure - bralettes:

“After trying several strapless bras, this is the best one I’ve come across.”

“This has got to be my absolute favourite midi so far! From the name to the grey lace and the steel blue straps, total loves. The white edging on the lace gives it a subtle pop that is very charming. A sexy number that doesn't sacrifice comfort, support or fit. Loves!”

As the new year comes, the brand hopes to reinforce body positivity, sizing inclusivity, and colour inclusivity. Not only that, Our Bralette Club also runs initiatives to be a more environmentally sustainable company. The company works with a local textile recycling company Greensquare, a recycling drive for old bralettes or bras from any brand, and customers can drop them off at the retail store. With every donation of 5 pieces and more, 10% off will be given to the customer’s next order in the store.

For more information, kindly visit https://ourbraletteclub.com/ or follow on their Instagram for more beautiful designs!

