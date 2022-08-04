New York artist Dellamarie Parrilli’s Solo Exhibition curated on KTC Affiliated Artists

—

On the 30th of July 2021, the paintings of Dellamarie Parrilli were displayed in a virtual gallery on the solo exhibition titled as Up Close and Colorful.

This stunning exhibition, which features two large-scale pieces of art that are 17 and a half feet in height, has over 250 feet of wall space and 20-foot ceilings; the colors and the emotions are just as vivid and unfiltered as they would be in person.

Her work, a particularly cheerful variant on abstract expressionism, looks to bright colors, often primary, that are merged in forms that are resolutely nonobjective. By merging an unusually fresh color sense with an equally unusual sense of abstracted form, Parrilli is able to demonstrate a style that remains fresh, even after decades of precedent.

The talented contemporary artist has exhibited her work extensively throughout the US, having been the subject of solo and two-person exhibitions at the Palmer Gallery, Chicago; Walter Wickiser Gallery, New York; Ezair Gallery, New York; Marymount College, New York.

She has also participated in juried and invitational group exhibitions at the Florence Biennial of Contemporary Art, Florence, Italy; Hunter Museum of Art, Chattanooga, TN; and Cork Gallery, New York. Parrilli is represented in numerous public and private collections including those of DePaul University, Chicago; and Cabrini Medical Center, New York.

As of recent, Parrilli has also been featured in the latest newsletter, High Lights, July 2022 Vol 1 Issue 9, released by KTC Affiliated Artists along with other accomplished artists. In the newsletter, art writer Jonathan Goodman observes: "her art looks to an implicit merger between individualized components of painting and the nearly excessive beauty of nature."

“At the same time, we can see that her vocabulary of images looks to a natural world, floral in nature, in which the inherent abstraction evident in flowers, if we move in closely on the detail, the fragment, freed from the ties of realism becomes a subject in its own right.” Goodman added.

For more information on Dellamarie Parrilli: Up Close & Colorful virtual exhibition, please visit https://ktcaffiliatedartists.com/exhibitions/18-dellamarie-parrilli-solo-exhibition-up-close-andcolorful/ and newsletter https://mailings.artlogic.net/readonline/eeb00301cf2a442689eda766df2977ab

Contact Info:

Name: Dellamarie Parrilli

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dellamarie Parrilli

Website: https://www.parrilli.com/



Release ID: 89079596

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.