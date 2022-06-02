New York City Bitcoin Payment Method | Business Crypto Wallet Report Released

—

The newly released report, titled “How to Accept Crypto Payments as a Business”, introduces business owners and entrepreneurs to the benefits cryptocurrency offers, and to the process of setting themselves up to accept crypto payments.

More information is available at https://scotthall.co/how-to-accept-crypto-payments-as-a-business

Unlike traditional currencies, crypto payments allow business owners and their customers to avoid unnecessary fees. In his newly released report, business and SaaS scaling expert Scott Hall explains why cryptocurrency is a beneficial form of payment for business owners, and examines all the considerations that accompany the setup and implementation process.

In a recent survey of small business owners, 50% of respondents said the use of crypto by other innovative companies was the primary reason they adopted the currency. 35% of respondents said they adopted the payment tool to stay competitive and meet customer expectations.

In his report, Scott Hall notes cryptocurrency can seem complicated and intimidating at first, but that with experience it is simple to use, easy to understand, and convenient.

Benefits of using cryptocurrency, says the report, include extended global reach, better security, faster payment processing, lower fees, and the elimination of pricey chargeback fees.

The report goes on to help business owners assess whether crypto is the right choice for them with points that include tax and accounting considerations, cash conversion options, and operational learning curves. It also explains how businesses can begin receiving cryptocurrency payments, including information about the three primary wallet selections they have at their disposal for storing, transferring, and redeeming currency for business and personal use.

Services that help businesses accept crypto payments, such as BitPay, CoinBase Commerce, CoinPayments, GoCoin, PayPal, and TripleA are all listed and explained.

As a business writer, Scott Hall covers digital content marketing and SaaS scaling platforms for entrepreneurs and small businesses. He also manages enterprise software (Search/AI/ML) accounts in the financial services sector. His book ‘The Blog Ahead’ was published in 2006.

With the release of his recent report, Scott Hall demystifies the use of cryptocurrency for business, helping entrepreneurs and business owners understand this ever-growing payment tool so they can decide if it’s time to add crypto to their operations as an accepted form of payment.

Visit https://scotthallco.business.site/posts/5786141714989514967 to find out more.

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: Send Email

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co



Release ID: 89076088

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.