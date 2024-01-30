New York City Cosmetic Dentistry Practice: Porcelain Veneers Guide Announced

Dr. Catrise Austin of New York City’s VIP Smiles Dentistry (855-283-6337) has announced a new guide on porcelain veneers and how they are used in cosmetic dentistry to enhance the appearance of an individual’s smile.

—

The announcement coincides with celebrity dentist Dr. Austin’s feature on Fox 5 New York, in which she provided viewers with in-depth information about the fundamentals behind porcelain veneers, explored procedural details, and addressed common concerns about the process.

For more information, please visit https://vipsmiles.com/

In the recent Fox 5 New York segment, Dr. Austin explained that porcelain veneers are thin porcelain shells that are custom-made to fit an individual’s teeth. The veneers are glued to the front of the tooth to mask discoloration or alter its shape, and they can also be used in place of teeth-whitening procedures in situations where medications, such as tetracycline, render conventional methods useless. Veneers last for 15 to 20 years, and their longevity can be boosted by proper oral hygiene practices, says Dr. Austin.

At VIP Smiles Dentistry, the initial consultation begins with an examination of the patient’s mouth to determine whether drilling or other procedures are required. If the teeth are already properly aligned, no shaving is necessary, and patients will be able to preserve their jaw’s natural structure. Dr. Austin will then help them decide on the shape, size, and color of the veneers before the request is sent to a dental lab; should the patient be unsatisfied with any aspect of the veneers before they are glued on, they can be sent back to the lab and remade.

During the Fox 5 New York interview, Dr. Austin also discussed the financial aspects of veneers and any potential discomfort associated with the procedure. She cautioned viewers who are looking to have veneers installed not to engage in any activities that could damage their natural teeth, as such activities can also chip or dislodge their veneers.

About VIP Smiles Dentistry

VIP Smiles is a cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in porcelain veneers. The practice was founded by Dr. Catrise Austin in 1998, and she and her team have since worked to improve the smiles of many patients, including celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Paula Abdul, and Cardi B. In addition to Fox 5 New York, Dr. Austin has been featured on NBC’s Today Show and ABC, and she was voted one of the “Top 25 Women in Dentistry” in the Dental Products Report Magazine.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://youtu.be/mIwg_Md_2Lw?si=WrAVJgkoXBHiNW6C

