New York Modern Furniture, U.S. Premier Furniture Wholesaler Now Offers Factory-Direct Prices to Consumers Followed By Generous Opening Deals

New York Modern Furniture is the leading American modern & contemporary furniture specialist fueled by a passion for innovative furniture designs, offering premium quality products at highly competitive prices. The company is pleased to announce a barrage of exclusive deals via its grand opening specials.

Gracious, elegant, and practical vintage furniture has been highly sought-after by homeowners, couples, CEOs, office workers, and anyone looking to upgrade their living spaces, bedrooms, and homes as a whole.

NY Modern Furniture is being launched in New York as a solution to the exceedingly pricey modern & contemporary furniture products. As a premier direct-to-customer modern furniture business, NY Modern Furniture is based on a factory-direct concept with no middlemen, which allows the brand to offer top-grade quality products at remarkably affordable prices.

“As a factory-direct company, we have eradicated the need for middlemen. This means you get top-notch furniture straight from the source without the usual retail markups. Plus, we’re an online business, and without the expense of maintaining a physical showroom, we have further savings, which we pass directly onto our dear customers,” said Mike Ford, New York Modern Furniture’s spokesperson.

The firm has created a brand-new roster of industry experts comprising some of the most experienced mid-century modern furniture designers and has pledged to provide its customers with the best modern luxury furniture available in the current market.

From exquisite lounge chairs and sectional sofas to boutique dining tables & chairs and beyond, NY Modern’s catalog features a broad spectrum of trendy modern contemporary furniture products. Some of its best-selling items are the Abraham Velvet Dining Chair, Hancock Large Velvet Sofa, and the iconic Clinton Sofa. What all New York Modern Furniture products have in common is unrivaled quality, approachable price tags, and great attention to detail.

“We’re excited to introduce New York Modern Furniture, your new destination for high-quality, mid-century inspired modern furniture, factory-direct business. With over 25 years in the industry, we specialize in stylish, eco-friendly pieces perfect for small living spaces across major U.S. cities. Our commitment is to provide exceptional quality, ethical manufacturing, and 5-star customer support, all at factory-direct prices,” Mike continued.

To celebrate the long-anticipated launch of America’s most affordable wholesaler of mid-century modern furniture stores, New York Modern Furniture will offer its customers numerous high-value deals. Fans of mid-century modern chairs, sofas, and tables are already eyeing some of the most popular bargains, such as the Edgar Vegan Leather Dining Chair or Columbia Genuine Tan Leather Sofa.

What separates New York Modern Furniture from contemporary alternatives is its customer-first approach. Besides a remarkable variety of highly affordable products and impeccable customer service, this mid-century modern furniture online shop also offers a variety of financing options to complement the value of its grand opening deals.

Many products will be graced with discounts as high as a whopping 35% off, while select products will also feature a free protection plan for furniture. While many rival brands charge their product protection fees dearly, New York Modern Furniture offers free insurance for furniture to whittle the costs of repairs and maintenance its customers would otherwise have to endure.

The insurance plan lasts an entire year, and its comprehensive coverage encompasses all manners of common causes of damage, such as stains, spills, rips, tears, seam separation, burn marks, liquid rings, and such.

As a highly experienced direct-to-consumer brand, New York Modern Furniture understands that its customers want their mid-century modern furniture for sale to be delivered as quickly as possible. Besides free shipping nationwide (with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska), this brand also offers same-day shipping directly from its modern furniture warehouse based in Texas.

Proudly launching in the fashion capital of the United States, New York Modern Furniture plans to disrupt the furniture industry and “to prove that high-fashion design can be affordable living space.”

Mike Ford, the company’s spokesperson, is inviting all consumers to participate in the grand launch of New York Modern Furniture, celebrate the launch of USA’s one-stop shop for all things inspired by mid-century furniture with generous specials, and find the best sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, dining room furniture, and other top-end products at unbeatable prices.

More information about New York Modern is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Mike Ford – New York Modern Furniture Spokesperson

Email: Send Email

Organization: New York Modern

Website: https://newyorkmodern.com



