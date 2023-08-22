New York Psychologist, Public Speaker and Healer, Linda Marsanico Ph.D., Releases Her Book: “ The A Train to Sedona”

Linda Marsanico Ph.D. is a New York psychologist, public speaker and healer who is all set to release her book titled The A Train to Sedona: Moving Through Your Shadow Toward the Light

Linda Marsanico Ph.D., announces the launch of her new book, The A Train to Sedona: Moving Through Your Shadow Toward the Light. Dr. Linda has more than 25 years of experience as a licensed psychologist; she is also a spiritual coach. In the past, she has faced a lot of challenges, especially in overcoming relationship expectations, family values, and even, in some instances, traditional norms. Through her book, Dr. Linda shares her journey of love and compassion, how to embrace awareness of the inner self, spiritual energy, and good health. The book is available at TheATrainBook.com.

“Reaching into the compassionate heart segues into your highest potential. We inhabit a magical world,” states Dr. Linda Marsanico. “There is an expansiveness that happens. We are not just linear - we have the capability to access our multidimensionality.”



Dr. Linda's focus is to help her friends, family, colleagues, clients, and neighbors cultivate compassion and self-love. She wishes to acknowledge whatever she has learned over the years, as she chooses love over fear in her daily life decisions. This is her story about overcoming different challenges in life; how to develop self-love while maintaining vibrant mental and physical health. She wishes to inspire everyone to cultivate positivity and compassion.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the most frightening times that humanity has faced. The challenge of surviving, managing work-related stress, anxiety, health issues, and the changing world scenario had an impact on our mental health. As the world was isolated and people locked themselves indoors, there was a feeling of disconnection.



Life is more stressful these days, in work and relationships, especially in raising children. Connecting with the core of love, the inner self, brings peace. Falling in love with oneself is the goal. Connecting with the heart is something that is going to bring a positive change in life. It is something that a person can do to feel better and more fulfilled. It is about finding purpose in life and understanding what results in happiness.



It is so important to learn how to reconnect to the inner self, to start loving oneself, and developing the compassion that can be realized. It is about replacing limiting beliefs to bring changes in life. It is about identifying needs and meeting those needs, creating the life that is desired.



During the pandemic, when people were isolated in their homes or confined, people needed help to learn how to let go of certain patterns that did not serve them. Meditation and mantras help with this goal by bringing a person to the “present moment.” Here, the mind is clear, and a person is better able to make choices.



In a world where pain and anger have become a part of life, meditation is a very powerful tool for relaxation and reflection. It is about moving away from negativity and embracing the lightness of multidimensional capability. The book will be useful for those individuals across age groups who need something to connect to and something to believe in during such times.



About Dr. Linda Marsanico:

Dr. Linda became a psychologist because she believed it was integral to her journey. She desired to be a listener who could help others understand themselves. Practicing as a psychologist, she realized her path to self-love and compassion. Earlier, she completed her Master's in Human Development Counseling. Dr. Linda completed her doctorate in social psychology and also received a certificate from the prestigious Postgraduate Center, NYC.



Dr. Linda is a licensed psychologist who has her own unique style of counseling. This is based on her many years of experience. She focuses on collaborative thinking and is enthusiastic about finding creative ways of working. Dr. Linda highlights the strengths of her clients. She brainstorms and collaborates with them to organically create change strategies to shift the client into a consciously chosen, updated design.



Dr. Linda can be booked for a session, an insightful collaboration that will include sharing techniques that are going to be helpful in the client’s spiritual journey. To book a session with her, please visit her website www.LindaMarsanico.com, which includes 200 essays on love and compassion, several podcasts, articles, and SoundCloud recordings. Those who do not wish to miss an update from her can sign-up for her mailing list.



Dr. Linda is also an advanced public speaker who is available for keynote speaking. She addresses clubs, organizations, and events. Her topics include mental health and well-being, and can be customized for any audience.



