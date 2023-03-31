The New Zealand Qualifications Authority and World Education Services Partner on Qualifications Recognition for Migrants with International Education

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and World Education Services (WES) have signed an agreement to streamline qualifications assessment for migrants to New Zealand who hold credentials from another country. Under the agreement, WES will provide qualification verification services to immigration applicants to New Zealand.



“NZQA is delighted to work with WES to ensure a more efficient process for recognising the educational qualifications of those who want to make New Zealand home,” said NZQA Chief Executive Dr Grant Klinkum. “WES has been verifying academic credentials for decades, and we’ll leverage this experience to the benefit of New Zealand and our newest residents.”

The new WES Global Records Verification Report for NZQA is designed to expedite services for individuals who qualify for resident visas under the country’s skilled migrant category. This is part of a broader push to strengthen the nation’s economy. As New Zealand’s designated national education information centre and competent recognition authority, NZQA is instrumental in ensuring that the effort is successful.

“WES is honoured to partner with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority by offering a WES Global Records Verification Report that will enable migrants to more rapidly join the country’s workforce,” said Esther Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of WES. “For nearly 50 years, WES has assessed international academic credentials, and that experience has taught us how vital verification is for people seeking to contribute their skills to new countries and communities. It has also taught us that migrant talent is critical to supporting economic growth.”

About NZQA

NZQA is a New Zealand Crown entity, tasked with ensuring that New Zealand qualifications are accepted as credible and robust, nationally and internationally. NZQA maintains effective liaison with overseas certifying and validating bodies in order to recognise overseas educational and vocational qualifications in New Zealand, and to achieve recognition of New Zealand educational and vocational qualifications overseas.

About WES

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

