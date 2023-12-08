Newark Multimedia Marketing For Massage Therapists, DFY Content Service Expanded

Newmedia, a marketing and branding agency based in Newark, NJ, has announced expansions to their multimedia content solutions, now offering assistance to massage therapists who seek to grow their businesses.

—

The updated services are designed to increase traffic and boost brand awareness for massage therapists in and around Newark, using multimedia components to generate local client leads.

More information can be found at https://newsmedia.clientcabin.com

The company’s announcement is a reflection of their ongoing aim of helping grow local small businesses, as the team at Newmedia recognizes that massage therapists and spa owners may often lack the time to invest in marketing activities due to other commitments.

A recent Forbes article highlights the importance of digital media components in a PR and marketing strategy, showing that hyper-local multimedia campaigns can help small businesses amplify their brand and message in a way that has not previously been possible with more traditional marketing methods. With the hyper-local content from Newmedia, massage therapy businesses can reach a much larger audience of prospective clients, while also spreading positive information about the health benefits of their therapeutical services.

“You really can’t afford to disregard this strategy for your massage therapy business,” says a company representative. “Because 46% of all Google searches are looking for local information, our hyper-specific content helps boost your visibility and leads clients in your area directly to your door.”

The multimedia marketing campaigns from Newmedia include branded news articles that are distributed to major news channels, including CBS, FOX, NBC, and Google, as well as other outlets.

With a skilled team of PR writers, advertising professionals, and web developers, the company also provides infographics, blog articles, slideshows, and videos for massage therapy businesses, helping increase online exposure around Newark.

The PR services from Newmedia help alleviate the burden of marketing from massage therapists, allowing business owners to focus on their work, customer interactions, and growing their businesses in other ways.

Previous clients offer positive reviews for the company’s multimedia campaigns. “Newmedia helped me double my annual revenue,” says one satisfied client. “We had to hire two new therapists in our practice just to keep up with increased client demand!”

