Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Half Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

YANTAI, China, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("NEWA", "we", "our" or the "Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the six months ended June 30, 2019 unless noted)

Revenues increased by 16.80% from $8.73 million to $10.19 million , which resulted from: 1) Greater sales force allocation into new target markets and existing markets; 2) More project sales were generated for the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

to due to the increase of revenues. Gross profit increased by 28.18% to $5.41 million compared to $4.22 million for the same period in 2019, while the gross profit margin was 53.11%, compared to 48.39% for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to higher revenue generated per unit of waste water processed for certain projects related to the treatment of leachate from landfill, where the Company believes it possesses technology advantages in this specific field.

"2021 will be our year of management efficiency." commented Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, " We plan to improve management efficiency and remain committed to research and development of DTRO technology as well as expanding the application of DTRO technology in new markets，we believe we will soon see new revenue streams generating from those markets."

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues

We derive our revenues from (1) sale of products such as reverse osmosis and nano-filtration membrane equipment and wastewater treatment equipment ("product revenues"); (2) sale of wastewater treatment projects ("project revenues"); and (3) providing wastewater treatment services to landfill leachates, briny wastewater from industrial parks and coal mines ("service revenues"). Revenues consist of the invoiced value for the sales, net of value-added tax ("VAT"), business tax, applicable local government levies, rebates, discounts and returns.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenues increased by $1.47 million, or 16.80%, to $10.19 million from $8.73 million for the same period last year. This increase was mainly caused by the increase in project sales.

Our project revenues are recognized when our performance obligation under the terms of a contract with the customer are satisfied and control of the products has been transferred to the customer, which normally occurs (i) when customer-issued formal acceptance is obtained or (ii) the Company has demonstrated the equipment meets the agreed-upon criteria per the contract when formal acceptance is not available.

Our service revenues are recognized as the performance obligations are satisfied over time, because our customers simultaneously receive and consume benefits as the services are provided by us. Specifically, the revenues have been recognized based on the volume of wastewater purified multiplied by negotiated contract billing rates.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consist primarily of (i) materials and equipment costs, (ii) compensation and related overhead expenses for personnel involved in the customization of our products, delivery, installation and maintenance and services, (iii) contractor costs, and (iv) depreciation of equipment used in operations.

Cost of revenues increased by $0.28 million, or 6.13%, to $4.78 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.50 million for the same period last year. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 46.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 51.61% for the same period last year. The increase of cost of revenues was due to the increase of revenues.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased slightly by $1.19 million, or 28.18%, to $5.41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.22 million for the same period last year. In addition, gross margin increased to 53.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 48.39% for the same period last year. The increase in gross margin was due to the facts that: (1) higher revenue generated per unit of waste water processed for certain projects related to the treatment of leachate from landfill, where the Company believes it possesses technology advantages in this specific field; (2) more membrane column products were sold for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which had a higher gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.91 million, or 16.79%, to $4.53 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $5.45 million for the same period last year. The decrease was partially due to the decrease in R&D expense, travelling expense, business and entertainment expenses.

R&D expenses decreased by 46.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to decreased R&D investments into coal mine wastewater and municipal wastewater. Research and development expenses accounted for 29.42% of the selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 47.98% for the same period of 2019.

Operating income (loss) and operating margin

Income from operations increased by $2.11 million, to an income of $0.88 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from loss of $1.23 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was positive 8.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to negative 14.04% for the same period last year.

The significant increase in operating income and operating margin mainly resulted from the increase in revenues, the increase in gross margin, and decrease in expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was $0.26 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.20 million, or 343.39%, from $0.06 million for the same period of last year. We were entitled to a preferential enterprise income tax ("EIT") rate of 15% in 2020 and 2019. The standard enterprise income tax rate in China is 25%.

Net Income (loss)

Net income was $0.65 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net loss of 0.98 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a loss per share of $0.09 for the same period last year.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $9.47 million, compared to $9.94 million at December 31, 2019. Total working capital was $1.25 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $1.34 million at the end of 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.92 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.10 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $2.83 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.07 million for the same period last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.93 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, the Company and Yantai Caijin Investment Holding Co., Ltd invested an additional RMB 20,000,000 (approximately $2,873,000) and RMB 30,000,000 (approximately $4,310,000), respectively, in Yantai Jincai Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. The equity interest of Yantai Jincai Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd owned by the Company remained at 40%.

On May 29, 2020, the Company and Yantaishi Zhengda Urban Construction Progress Co., Ltd. established Yantai Jinyu Eco-Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yantai Jinyu"), an environmental technology development company. The Company holds 40% equity interest in Yantai Jinyu and intends to invest RMB 20,000,000 (approximately $2,798,000) capital in Yantai Jinyu. The investment was not paid as of June 30, 2020.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China starting from the end of 2019 has posed limitations to the Company's normal operating routine. The Company followed the restrictive measures implemented in China, by suspending onsite operation until February 2020, when the Company started to gradually resume normal operation. The Company has experienced suspension of operations, interruption of supply chains and decline in demand by the Company's customers. Currently, there are still sporadic new COVID-19 pandemic cases in China, but the overall epidemic situation is under control. Our Company has resumed to normal operations, Due to the high uncertainty of the evolving situation, the Company has limited visibility on the full impact brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related financial impact cannot be estimated at this time.

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,467,193

$ 9,944,765 Restricted cash, current

154,046



4,021,177 Accounts receivable, net

9,485,113



11,293,625 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

4,447,452



2,392,087 Notes receivable

-



360,505 Inventories

22,323,811



13,715,369 Deferred cost of revenue

-



221,737 Advance to suppliers and other current assets, net

13,122,292



4,699,755 Advance to suppliers - related parties

393,325



- Total current assets

59,393,232



46,649,020











Retentions receivable, non-current

12,662



734,140 Property, plant and equipment, net

22,485,025



24,611,862 Land use rights, net

1,955,035



2,008,096 Operating lease right-of-use assets

124,547



141,016 Deposit on loan agreement

905,464



918,643 Long-term investments

5,683,006



2,997,419 Total assets $ 90,558,971

$ 78,060,196











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors $ 6,041,747

$ 8,099,529 Accounts payable - related parties

2,823,000



5,225,004 Loans due within one year

10,373,418



11,809,449 Loans due within one year - related party

4,757,930



- Advances from customers

7,853,001



5,522,913 Advances from customers - related parties

22,265,709



7,254,968 Income tax payables

218,512



322,419 Accrued expenses and other payables

3,309,098



6,971,505 Operating lease liabilities, current

64,981



56,852 Deferred income

438,584



43,061 Total current liabilities

58,145,980



45,305,700











Deferred Income, non-current

417,362



43,061 Deferred tax liabilities

284,544



288,687 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

33,699



68,420 Long-term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

429,260



1,377,217 Total non-current liabilities

1,164,865



1,777,385 Total liabilities

59,310,845



47,083,085











Shareholders' equity









Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10,809,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)

10,809



10,809 Additional paid-in capital

26,303,348



26,303,348 Statutory reserves

2,373,849



2,267,219 Retained earnings

4,489,975



3,946,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,929,855)



(1,550,286) Total shareholders' equity

31,248,126



30,977,111 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 90,558,971

$ 78,060,196

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019







Net revenues $ 7,028,849

$ 4,349,931 Net revenues from related parties

3,163,246



4,376,104 Total revenues

10,192,095



8,726,035 Cost of revenues

4,496,363



4,124,057 Cost of revenues from related parties

282,700



379,014 Total cost of revenues

4,779,063



4,503,071 Gross profit

5,413,032



4,222,964 Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative

4,533,523



5,448,482 Total operating expenses

4,533,523



5,448,482 Income (loss) from operations

879,509



(1,225,518) Interest expense

460,626



497,800 Interest income

(45,890)



(16,488) Government grants

(497,006)



(844,352) Other expense (income)

(47,302)



59,554 Loss from equity method investments

101,501



- Total other income

(28,071)



(303,486) Net Income (loss) before income tax provisions

907,580



(922,032) Income tax provision

256,996



57,961 Net Income (loss)

650,584



(979,993) Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment

(379,569)



44,469 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 271,015

$ (935,524)











Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.06

$ (0.09) Diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.09)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









Basic

10,809,000



10,809,000.00 Diluted

10,809,000



10,809,000.00

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 650,584

$ (979,993) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:









Loss from equity method investments

101,501



- Depreciation and amortization expense

1,028,343



452,175 Deferred income taxes

-



(165,462) Bad debt expense

(49,059)



- Amortization of debt issuance costs

92,922



186,616 Noncash lease expense

29,787



- Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(14,242)



36,056 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net

1,703,935



(1,849,692) Accounts receivable - related parties, net

(2,100,320)



59,155 Notes receivable

357,142



(339,314) Inventories

(7,860,071)



(3,628,348) Deferred cost of revenue

219,668



(425,936) Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net

(8,840,247)



(1,745,404) Advances to suppliers - related parties

(395,327)



- Retentions receivable, non-current

714,565



- Deposit - related party

-



10,319 Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors

(1,966,468)



1,995,676 Accounts payable - related parties

(2,338,893)



1,917,626 Deferred income

398,157



- Advances from customers

2,421,585



2,900,143 Advances from customers - related parties

15,191,766



2,070,275 Due to related parties

-



737,039 Deferred income, non-current

376,827



- Operating lease liabilities

(85,451)



- Income tax payables

(99,787)



(742,689) Accrued expenses and other payables

(3,460,645)



(1,587,558) Net cash used in operating activities

(3,923,728)



(1,099,316)











Cash flows from investing activities









Cash paid for equity method investment

(2,873,522)



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,404)



(1,172,508) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

42,660



106,625 Net cash used in investing activities

(2,834,266)



(1,065,883)











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from related party

4,951,756



- Repayment to related party

(193,826)



(4,606) Deposit on loan agreement

-



(503,939) Proceeds from loans due within one year

3,972,532



1,196,073 Repayment of loans due within one year

(4,191,687)



(2,600,489) Proceeds from long-term loans

-



6,376,169 Payment of debt issuance costs

-



(335,938) Repayment of long-term loans

(2,073,093)



(3,195,888) Net cash provided by financing activities

2,465,682



931,382











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

(52,391)



(51,484)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,344,703)



(1,285,301) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

13,965,942



8,494,983 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 9,621,239

$ 7,209,682











Supplemental cash flow information









Cash paid for interest $ 294,959

$ 538,764 Cash paid for income taxes $ 349,819

$ 966,113











Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, equipment and plant $ 140,821

$ 216,064 Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories $ 989,956

$ 847,956 Operating expenses paid by related parties $ -

$ 4,606











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated

balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,467,193

$ 2,676,097 Restricted cash

154,046



4,533,585 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,621,239

$ 7,209,682

