Newgen Set to "Transform Experiences" at its Annual Customer Event-NewgenConnect 2021

Attendees to gain insights from leading industry influencers, including Jim Marous and Pascal Bornet

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, today announced that it will host its annual customer event--NewgenConnect 2021--from May 17 to May 19, 2021. The global event will be held virtually this year, with a focus on transforming experiences for its customers.

The three-day virtual meet will include over 75 sessions for delegates from over 70 countries to highlight how digital is accelerating enterprises' transformation journeys. Industry-specific tracks will provide a glimpse into how Newgen customers, business leaders, industry analysts, and system integrators transform experiences of their customers.

"The pandemic changed the way businesses delivered products and services in an instant. While most institutions enabled consumers to access services using digital devices, few experiences were comparable to what big tech firms provided. NewgenConnect 2021 will present ways in which banking enterprises can respond to the needs of consumers in a digital world," said Jim Marous, Co-publisher, The Financial Brand.

"There has never been a more urgent time for companies to transform their customer and employee experiences. In the post-pandemic world, experience has become a key differentiator for enterprises. The good news is that there is a global platform like NewgenConnect to help enterprises learn about ways to connect people, processes, content, and communications and enable true end-to-end digital journeys for delivering superior customer experience," said Pascal Bornet, renowned author and pioneer in intelligent automation.

"This event is all about delivering transformed experiences with digital. We are thrilled to host our wonderful customers, partners, and everyone else in our business network, and bring to them insightful and valuable sessions that are sure to expedite their digital initiatives," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications--to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contacts: Asif Khan, asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg?p=medium600