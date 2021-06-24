Newlink Announces Appointment of Craig Yan Zeng as Partner and CFO

BEIJING, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLink, the undisputed leader in China's energy technology sector, announced the appointment of Craig Yan Zeng as partner and Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Zeng is a highly accomplished CFO who brings his extensive experience in corporate finance and business development to Newlink.



Before joining NewLink, Mr. Zeng served as CFO of LexinFintech, where he led the company to an IPO on NASDAQ. Prior to this, Mr. Craig Yan Zeng served as CFO of YeePay. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Zeng served as Vice President of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Zeng served as Executive Vice President of Vance Info Technologies Inc., a NYSE-listed company. Prior to 2010, Mr. Zeng served as the Financial Director at Microsoft (Greater China), and was COO and CFO of Venustech Group Inc. Mr. Zeng holds a bachelor degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology and an MBA degree from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

"Craig is an experienced CFO with a successful career gained in both public and private businesses. His rich experience in global finance and operations will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth," commenting on the appointment, NewLink's founder and CEO Zhen Dai said. "With deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and operations management, I believe that he will be a valuable member of the team that adds and complements the talents of existing management structure that will further enable us in achieving our long-term strategy of building intelligent energy networks, transforming energy market, and aiming Carbon Neutrality."

"I am very excited to be joining Newlink. The company has staked out a key role in the landscape of China's energy market," said Craig. "The energy revolution in China just took off, the company has a tremendous opportunity to help accelerate the digitalization of China's energy ecosystem. As an innovator and vanguard, Newlink has developed a competitive product mix to increase efficiency and promote digitalization of the energy value chain. I look forward to working with the team to help the company create value for its customers and support China's Carbon Neutrality Initiative. "

Newlink is the leading technology company that offers innovative solutions to promote digitalization in the transportation energy ecosystem. By using Newlink's two leading apps "Tuanyou" and "Kuaidian", drivers have exclusive access to deals across Newlink's network of 25,000 gas stations (22% of total number of gas stations in China) and 700,000 charging piles (90% of total number of EV charging piles in China) in more than 1,800 cities and towns across the country. Newlink creates a seamless, engaging customer experience by digitalizing the entire journey, from providing information on promotion deals while the driver is en route to the site to supporting easy mobile payment on the driver's way out.

Newlink's supply chain network will reduce inefficiencies in traditional gas stations and charging stations' purchasing process. Newlink SaaS will digitize the entire operation of partner stations with its suite of SaaS, payment and IoT solutions. The company also offers products and services to help gas station owners to make smart moves to leverage their real estate - adjusting their service mix based on consumer demand, such as expanding offerings of alternative fuels and charging facilities, providing auto maintenance services and car washes, and selling coffee, snacks through convenience store.

Newlink made the list of 2020 Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises. The company's shareholders include Bain Capital, Joy Capital, CICC Capital, CMB International, Xiaomi Group, Korean Investment Partners, National SME Development Sub-Fund, and Nio Capital.

