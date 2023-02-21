Newly established “Access to Healthcare Board” will transform access to healthcare in the Middle East and Africa

Healthcare experts from the Middle East and Africa region have come together to shape “Access to Healthcare Board.” The advocacy board will transform access to healthcare through innovative and sustainable solutions. The members will also address related inefficiencies in the healthcare system worldwide.

Ambitious and passionate healthcare experts from the Middle East and Africa region have formed an advocacy board that will transform access to healthcare through innovative, consistent, sustainable, and customized solutions.

The “Access to Healthcare Board” comprises key government, regulatory, private, and societal stakeholders seeking to establish and benchmark monitoring access solutions and initiatives.

The solutions proposed by the Board will be achieved with the contribution of its key strategic members, who will share information, knowledge, insights, advice, and valuable inputs. Going beyond borders, the members will contribute to the transformation of healthcare access and address related inefficiencies in the healthcare system worldwide.

The Access to Healthcare Board will also work towards increasing awareness of access solutions for patients while addressing the unmet needs and challenges of the healthcare system and patients, especially those who are chronically ill and who need specialized care and treatment.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharhan, the Chairperson of the Board, speaking at the inaugural session of the Board, said, “I am very honored to be the first Chairperson. We must provide advisory support and advocate healthcare accessibility in the public interest.”

“The Board will advocate the transformation of the healthcare system by expanding access to healthcare in the Middle East and Africa region initially and later, on a global scale,” said Dr. Anas Nofal, Managing Partner at Axios International.

The names of the board members are HE Hesham Al Qasem, HE Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharhan, Dr. Ahmed ElSobky, Dr. Abdullah Al Sumit, Dr. Ali Al Sayyed, Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Dr. Hesham Abdullah, Dr. Hani Hamdan, Dr. Ahmed AlEnizi, Dr. Makiyyah Mejrici, Dr. Khalid Al Naqbi, Dr. Mirna Matni, Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Dr. Nora Al Thumairi, Dr. Omar A. Hamid, Dr. Fakhr Al-Ayoubi, Dr. Maryam Al Khatri, Dr. Mohamed El Sahili, Dr. Mohammed A. Omair, Dr. Anas Hamad, Dr. Haitham Al Bashir, HE Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Mehari, Mr. Salem bin Lahej, Dr. Joseph Saba, and Dr. Anas Nofal (Secretariat).

