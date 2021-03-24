Newly Launched GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference Casts Vote of Confidence in Hong Kong’s Post Pandemic Economy Rebound

New event dedicated to virtual business will be an industry highlight and help businesses GO virtual to capture unlimited online opportunities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 March 2021 - 2020 had been hard for Hong Kong's business communities, yet the difficulties have fueled the growth of virtual businesses in Hong Kong, and opened doors of online opportunities to those who dare take on the digital challenge. In anticipation of the rebound of business activities led by virtual businesses, Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd. (BTE) announced today that BTE is joining forces with CP Exhibition Ltd. (CPE), together with co-organizer GS1 Hong Kong Ltd. (GS1 HK), to organize the first edition of GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference (GOVirtual Expo) , to be held on 10-12 June 2021 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, to help the GOVirtual transformation of businesses in the region and support their post pandemic recovery. As the anchor conference co-located with the Expo, the 20th edition of GS1 Hong Kong Summit will also be held on 10 June with a compelling lineup of speakers.

Ms. Culsin Li, Managing Director of BTE (LEFT) and Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong (RIGHT)

Professional platform driven by market demand

Virtual business, from eCommerce and e-Retail, to remote working and virtual meetings & events, to live streaming and online entertainment, has become vital to the margin, even survival of businesses in all sectors. Traditional businesses are looking to acquire virtual business capability, a trend being illustrated by the HK$1.88 billion given out to over 32,000 companies via the D-Biz Program under the HKSAR Anti-Epidemic Fund. The program positively put in motion the digital transformation momentum of SMEs in Hong Kong, and generated huge demands for virtual business technology and solutions. Many of the 1.4 million Hong Kong registered companies are looking for technology solutions and services to support their virtual business development.

Such enormous market demand is the driving force behind the realization of GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference. A unique exhibition targeting both trade delegates and public visitors, GOVirtual Expo aims to promote and enable conventional businesses' digital conversion, and provides an ideal platform for virtual business service and solution providers to connect with potential clients and partners. The Expo also aspires to assist entrepreneurs who are looking for technology advices and support to start their online virtual businesses

"Virtual business capability has become a critical factor to the survival and success of all entities in the post-pandemic economy. ECommerce in Hong Kong, for example, is forecasted to grow 18.6% and reaches US$7.5 billion in 2020, while online entertainment is projected to grow 11.4% to US$343 million. GOVirtual Expo will support enterprises to unlock and capture the boundless potential of virtual business, and help make a positive impact to the economic recovery of Hong Kong. We are very pleased to co-organize the GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference with the highly respected GS1 Hong Kong. Furthermore, the Expo is well supported by industry bodies and organizations in various sectors", said Ms. Culsin Li, Managing Director of BTE, organizer of GOVirtual Expo, "Furthermore, 2020 has been a very difficult year for the C&E industry, but we believe that the epidemic will eventually end and recovery is just around the corner. We want to show our support to the industry by organizing the GOVirtual Expo. With the support of our co-organizer and industry partners, we are confident that the Expo will be a success and a testimonial to the resilience of our industry."

The Expo will be a one-stop trade platform that focuses on a spectrum of impactful technology areas including Disruptive Business Innovations , eCommerce , Marketing Technologies , Digital Sales Management , Payment & FinTech , Supply Chain & Logistics Technologies, Technologies for Remote Working, Virtual Meeting & Events, and Live Streaming & Online Entertainment . Furthermore, the Expo will feature "Hybrid Park ", a highlighted trade & public pavilion perfect for e-retailers and eCommerce companies to not only see and connect with potential investors, partners, suppliers, vendors for creating business opportunities; but also directly meet and interact with customer prospects for expanding their client base in a physical setting.





Bridging Online and Offline with Strong Lineup at 20th GS1 Hong Kong Summit

Co-located with the Expo, the 20th edition of the GS1 Hong Kong Summit will gather industry leaders and pioneers from HKTVmall, CUHK Medical Centre, DCH Auriga, DHL etc., to explore how technologies, new business and operation strategies are orchestrated to drive digital transformation and smarter business.

For 20 years, the Summit has built itself as one of the region's most distinguished and influential industry events, supporting businesses to both grow their market presence locally and expand it beyond Greater Bay Area to every corner of the online world. "The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, which enables businesses to respond faster and stay relevant amid the changing markets." said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. "I think GOVB Expo and GS1 Hong Kong Summit are right on time to help business realise and capitalise on the power of technologies to embrace the new normal, which is in line with our objective to foster a business ecosystem where commerce connectivity and enhanced consumer experience converged."

In addition to GS1 Hong Kong Summit, two conferences will also be hosted at the Expo: the 6th Cloud Forum by KORNERSTONE, principle partner; and the onsite GOVirtual Business conference. Industry experts and business leaders will share valuable insights on technology, innovation and trends, as well as advices critical to successful virtual business strategies on these concurrent conferences.

Great Business Opportunity

GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference is now inviting network and internet operators, hardware manufacturers, software developers, platform & systems creators, suppliers, solution providers engaged in providing infrastructure, products and services that enable businesses to advance and transform from traditional offline operations to innovative online ventures to exhibit in the GOVirtual Expo and capture the unlimited opportunities of the GBA's enormous virtual business market!

Please download all photos here: https://bit.ly/2Po3FLC

Press release, Expo & Summit programmes are saved here: http://www.baobab-tree-event.com/project/GOVirtualExpoHK/doc/2021GOVirtualExpo-JointPressCon-MediaKit.zip

Stay connected with GOVirtual Expo

Website: www.GOVirtualExpoHK.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GOVirtualexpoHK

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/govirtualexpohk

Baobab Tree Event Management Company Limited

Founded in 2011, Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd. (BTE) is a multi-disciplinary event & exhibition specialist headquartered in Hong Kong with branches in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. BTE offers a complete array of value-driven project management services from strategy consultation to concept development to planning to execution. BTE takes great pride in being a strategic partner to its clients, contributing its expertise and capabilities to the success of more than 20 large-scale exhibitions and mega events annually.

BTE manages some of the world's leading tradeshows and events, such as InfoComm China – Asia's number 1 Pro-AV Communications exhibition (www.infocomm-china.com ), International Electronics Circuit Exhibition by HKPCA – largest PCB & EA exhibition in the world (www.hkpcashow.org ), Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival – Asia's largest wine & food event, International Chinese New Year Night Parade – Hong Kong 's most attended public spectator event; and co-organizes two of Asia's foremost health & green living trade shows: LOHAS Expo (www.lohasexpohk.com ) and Vegetarian Food Asia (www.vegfoodasia.com ).

CP Exhibition Limited

CP Exhibition Ltd. (CP) has been a leading organizer of industrial and consumer trade shows in Hong Kong for over 40 years. Since its establishment in 1976, CP has organized nearly 400 trade exhibitions in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and the Philippines in over 20 topics.





CP launched its first exhibition, "USA Electronics", in Guangzhou, China in 1980, followed by the very successful biennial "Beijing Aviation" between 1984 and 2013. In 1991, CP launched the "SaigonTex & SaigonFabric – Textile/Garment Machinery and Fabric Expo", which has now grown to become the largest international exhibition in Vietnam. Between 2006 and 2008, CP joined the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to launch the "Hong Kong International Medical & Healthcare Fair." CP also launched the first "Philippine Garment Industry and Textile Expo" in Manila in 2018.

GS1 Hong Kong Limited

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, which provides global supply chain standards (product identification key and barcode) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services that support companies' digitization to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce.

Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of "Smarter Business, Better Life".

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

KORNERSTONE Limited

Established on 8 Dec 2006, KORNERSTONE, a renowned professional training provider and educational event producer in Asia, has over 10 years of experience in providing professional programs to individuals and corporate members. With the letter K stands for Knowledge, KORNERSTONE has a strong belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of success for every business.





TRAINOCATE becomes the major stakeholder of KORNERSTONE in January 2017. Combined, the companies possess 30 years of experience in delivering superior professional development training programs and events in info-tech, finance, and management across Asia including Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS

Angel Investment Foundation

Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals (ACMCP)

Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK)

E-Commerce Association of Hong Kong Limited

Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI)

Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (FinnCham HK)

Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA)

Hong Kong Computer Society

Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce

Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce

Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association (RTIA)

Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association Ltd

Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA)

IoT HK Association Limited

Meetings & Exhibitions Hong Kong

Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

Swiss Chamber of Commerce in HK

The Chamber of HK Logistics Industry

The Hong Kong Shippers' Council