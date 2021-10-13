Newmark Expands International Capital Markets Group

After Newmark executes over $40 billion in U.S. capital markets transactions with offshore investors over five years, ICM group onboards new experts in Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern regions to support growing demand

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. announces the expansion of its International Capital Markets ('ICM') group with the hiring of Frederick Wong as Executive Managing Director, Asia Pacific Capital Markets and Joseph Morris, Executive Managing Director, Middle Eastern Capital Markets.



The new additions reflect Newmark's broader strategy to offer a comprehensive suite of commercial real estate services across key regions throughout the world, as the company continues to invest in recruiting and strategic acquisitions internationally. Additionally, they bolster the company's dedicated ICM team – a group led by Vice Chairman, Divisional Head of International Capital Markets Alex Foshay – which has executed over $40 billion in U.S. capital markets transactions with offshore investors in conjunction with local Newmark advisors over the past five years. The group facilitates cross-border capital flows via a broad range of investment structures, working with non-domestic investors on the deployment of capital into real estate and related sectors, from Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

"Newmark's capital markets capabilities have long served as a cornerstone of our platform, both domestically and internationally," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "As geographical barriers for cross-border investment continue to disappear, we're eager to reinvest in this growing vertical with two key executive hires, both of which fortify our reach in some of the most dynamic global markets."

Based in Hong Kong, Frederick Wong will manage cross-border investment activity with ICM's clients throughout the Asia Pacific region. He brings over 20 years of experience across real estate investment banking and financial services, including both public and private capital market advisory. Over the course of his career, Wong has completed more than $20 billion in direct asset and portfolio sales, recapitalizations, initial public offerings, public bond issuances and loan syndications. Prior to joining Newmark, he was a Partner at Brookfield Financial, where he advised on real estate transactions in Greater China and the wider Asia Pacific markets. Wong has also held leadership positions with Macquarie Capital's Greater China real estate investment banking division, UBS's Greater China and Asia banking team, and Credit Suisse's investment banking division.

Joe Morris will take on responsibility for investor groups across the Middle East region. Based in Dubai, Morris brings over 18 years' experience in real estate capital markets across all major real estate sectors in both buy-and-sell-side roles and has worked on over $10 billion of completed transactions. During his career, Morris has provided coverage of sovereign, institutional and private capital sources across the Middle East, including as a Partner at Knight Frank and Head of MENA Capital Markets, responsible for both regional and international investment on behalf of a Middle East investor base.

"I'm excited to welcome Fred and Joe to the dedicated ICM team after what has been an extremely active year for our platform," said Foshay. "Our team has done an excellent job navigating the challenges of the pandemic to execute complex transactions, as non-domestic investors seek opportunities to capture today's low hedging costs, favorable financing and attractive levered returns in the U.S. market. With their breadth of experience and expansive regional networks, I'm confident that Fred and Joe will provide immediate value to our growing stable of clients."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.



