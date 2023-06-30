newphone15.com Compiles Predictions About The iPhone 15 Pro Max

newphone15.com is a website that updates and predicts the latest technical specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In 2023, Apple is set to unveil the latest version of iPhone - the iPhone 15 Series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the pinnacle version of this year's series and is expected to carry an array of advanced technology features and enhancements.

newphone15.com is a website dedicated to predicting and updating information about the iPhone 15 Series and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. newphone15.com has collected some predictions as follows:

On June 12, 2023, Forbes predicted the iPhone 15 Series would be more expensive than its predecessors. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max price could increase by up to $200. Creative Bloq stated that the production costs of the standard iPhone 15 models are expected to rise by approximately 12%, so the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models may be 20% more expensive.

PhoneMantra noticed on June 16, 2023, that Apple planned to produce 85-90 million units of the iPhone 15 Series, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to constitute a significant proportion compared to other models. The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max was assembled by two companies, Foxconn and Shenzhen Luxshare Precision, in Zhengzhou, China.

On June 19, 2023, Ming-Chi Kuo stated on Notebookcheck that Apple was enhancing the ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities of the upcoming iPhone 15 Series, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The UWB chip may be manufactured on a new 7nm process, a significant improvement compared to the current 16nm process used in the U1 UWB chip.

PhoneArena noticed on June 8, 2023, that the USB-C charging ports on the iPhone 15 Series and the iPhone 15 Pro Max were expected to provide USB 3.2 speeds, which are approximately 10 times faster than the Lightning port. This stems from the European Parliament passing legislation to standardize using USB Type-C ports for smart devices to protect the environment. The law will take effect in 2024, so Apple has already started transitioning to USB-C charging on various products such as MacBooks, iPads, etc. The iPhone 15 Series is predicted to be the next line to undergo this transition.

On May 17, 2023, the Twitter account Unknownz21 tweeted that it was likely that Apple would swap the positions of the Ultra Wide lens with the Telephoto lens, and the camera setup of the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature a promising lens configuration. On May 31, 2023, YouTube channel TT Technology uploaded a video introducing the iPhone 15 Pro Max, predicting that this device would have a maximum screen brightness of 2,500 nits, which is 1.5 times brighter than the iPhone 14 Pro (1,600 nits) and 1.25 times brighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (2,000 nits).

About newphone15.com

Founded in January 2023 by a team of Apple device enthusiasts, newphone15.com is a website dedicated to updating and predicting technical specifications of the iPhone 15 Series, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. newphone15.com is also a place where iFans can engage, communicate and share information related to the iPhone 15 Series and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

