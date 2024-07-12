Newport, RI Restaurant Staff Training & Retention Consulting Services Expanded

Avery Restaurant Consulting (617-970-8566) has announced that they will now be providing retention and efficiency training services to teams in the Newport, RI area.

Culinary establishments in Newport can now call upon Avery Restaurant Consulting to share unique insights into what it takes to organize and maintain an effective team, especially in high-pressure situations. Their team offers comprehensive custom guidance for establishments of all types, from gourmet dining to fast food, and everything in between.

For more, visit https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com

This service has been created to help restaurant owners and team leaders deal with the increasingly stressful business of operating a dining establishment. Retention has been especially difficult to maintain in recent years, which is why the Avery team has placed a large focus on relevant strategies in this new program.

Since 2020, the tendency toward a work model that favors both takeout and dine-in services in equal measure has introduced an additional workload that some restaurants have been unable to account for. Avery seeks to help organize effective teams capable of dealing with high-volume orders for both dine-in and curbside delivery, without needlessly complicating the process.

Specifically, Avery Restaurant Consulting offers comprehensive retention and efficiency training for kitchen and front-of-house staff. Their team is capable of optimizing floor charts and introducing proven multi-tasking techniques to keep service running smoothly, while also creating a prep workflow that can cut down on wait times and keep diners happy.

Beyond these staff training services, the consulting team can also help formulate menus based on the most relevant market trends. They specialize in helping to pare down bloated menus to eliminate unpopular items that may be slowing down the kitchen workflow while also building enticing spirit lists to pair with these revamped menu offerings.

The newly expanded services are headed by local chef and restaurateur Jason Carron, whose unique skill set has already allowed him to help hundreds of restaurants across New England.

A spokesperson stated, “Newport is a beautiful locale for not only seafood lovers but anyone who appreciates great food cooked with attention to detail. Interested in getting your own restaurant started in this culinary haven? Jason Carron provides his culinary and business expertise to help you get started in the beautiful city of Newport.”

Those interested in taking advantage of this unique opportunity can call 617-970-8566 of visit the link below to get in touch with a team member.

