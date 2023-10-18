NEWRGY IMEX 2023 Annual Financial Report Released, Steady Performance.

On October 10, 2023, NEWRGY IMEX unveiled its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2022.

NEWRGY IMEX, as an asset management service company and investment platform specializing in technology, finance, and consumer sectors, has always been guided by its mission to support entrepreneurs in achieving their wealth dreams. The company provides an abundance of technological resources and capital market expertise, aiming to empower businesses to succeed in fiercely competitive markets.



For the full year 2022, NEWRGY IMEX achieved an operating profit of $4.02 billion for the company's shareholders, marking a 12.6% year-on-year growth. The operating investment return rate was 89%, and the net profit reached $3.577 billion, with a net profit attributable to the company's shareholders (investors) of $3.42 billion.



2022 was a pivotal year for NEWRGY IMEX's rapid development and growth. As the global economy emerged from pandemic challenges and embarked on a path to recovery, NEWRGY IMEX had already taken proactive steps in exploring international markets, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These markets offer vast growth potential, with strong capital within the middle-class demographic, making them ideal investment prospects. The company has already established an office in South Korea and plans to set up more offices in Japan, mainland China, the Philippines, and Malaysia, aiming to better serve local customers and expand its international market presence.



In addition to global asset management, NEWRGY IMEX has shifted its focus towards investing in high-tech enterprises. In the first half of 2022, the company dispatched a specialized market team to conduct market research on a range of emerging AI technology companies, including Alife Health (USA), Syllable (USA), and InstaDeep (UK), among others. These companies exhibit significant growth potential and bring vitality to the company's investment portfolio.



When reviewing the investment and revenue details for the entire year of 2022, it's clear that the company's performance has been consistently strong.



In 2022, NEWRGY IMEX's investments can be categorized into project investments, contributions to funds and management companies, and venture capital technology investments. An overview of these investments is as follows:

Project Investments: The company made actual contributions to 226 projects in 2022, including refinancing, equity offerings, and joint venture projects, marking a 7% decrease compared to the previous year. The total investment amounted to $11.762 billion, remaining consistent with the full-year 2021 figure. Within this, investments in consolidated companies reached $9.546 billion, while non-consolidated companies received $2.216 billion. The consolidated company investments completed 88.64% of the annual budget, and the company's total investments reached 79.91% of the annual budget.



Funds and Management: In 2022, the company contributed $3.22 billion to new funds and management companies, including follow-up contributions to existing funds. This represents an increase of $828 million compared to 2021, marking a growth rate of 34.62%.



Company Investments: In 2022, the company invested in 40 entities with a total investment amount of $1.864 billion. This included six subsidiary funds with a total size of $18.102 billion, with the company contributing $1.689 billion.



The main sources of the company's profit in 2022 were the increase in fair value of investment projects, income from project transfers, and income from dividend distribution from invested projects. According to the statistics, the net profit attributable to the company's shareholders (investors) for the full year 2022 amounted to $3.42 billion. Employee bonuses and dividends reached $110 million, with a 160% year-on-year increase.



The rapid growth and substantial scale of NEWRGY IMEX in the global asset management and venture investment field within just a few years can be attributed to its outstanding team. The company's executives are not only innovative thinkers but also possess substantial industry experience and management expertise. Many of the investment managers hold master's degrees, with over 15% holding doctoral degrees, and more than 30% have academic backgrounds from top international universities. The investment manager team boasts exceptional knowledge and practical experience, with several managers accumulating a substantial number of successful cases, providing strong research support for the company's investment decisions. The company has also nurtured an excellent team of risk control and comprehensive management personnel, gradually developing an effective investment decision and risk control system.

As a deep participant in the financial market, NEWRGY IMEX maintains a sharp insight, actively drives industry innovation and development, customizes investment solutions for clients, and always acts in the best interests of stakeholders, consistently creating maximum value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

Contact Info:

Name: Edward William

Email: Send Email

Organization: NEWRGY IMEX

Website: https://newrgyintlme.com



