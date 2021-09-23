Newsreels - The Next TikTok, But for News

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The app development powerhouse behind Newsreels has done it again. Revolutionizing the traditional has always been part of their DNA. And this time, they took the notoriously rigid and conventional news format to the next level by creating an app that delivers 100% accurate news, up to 20 times faster.

With its two trailblazing news formats - reels and bullets - everyone can get to know more updates in no time at all.

This is the future of news. Welcome to Newsreels.

While a conventional news app shows its collection of headlines with full articles, Newsreels introduces a game-changer in the news industry through its bullet summarization engine. Readers get to save precious minutes by getting just the important bullet points from the news they want.

To make things a whole lot better, modern readers get to enjoy informative news content in trendy reels format. Now, users can simply swipe across an endless stream of newsreels. Living with its moniker, Newsreels has jazzed up the interface with a video-upload feed for users, much like Instagram or TikTok. This is another unique feature that cashes in on the younger generation and offers them digestible, up-to-the-minute news.

On top of that, Newsreels covers a wider spectrum of publishers - right from the regional/local level to the global news houses. Truly, nothing comes close when it comes to the sheer volume of their partner publications.

The app goes further by giving content creators the option to collab with the app, letting them use it as a publishing platform to reach more audiences. For an app born out of the innovation surge during the 2020 pandemic, Newsreels is the much-needed power-up of both emerging and established news outlets.

"It is our answer to the growing need of the public to have a one-stop news portal to get all the relevant information they need, be it for COVID-related topics or absolutely anything they want, without having to jump between apps and news sources," says RJ David, the team's Product Innovation Officer.

Gone are the glory days of the plain vanilla newsreader apps. The readers today are smart: we want more; we want better, quicker. And we want it how we like it. Newsreels has quashed the "same-old, same-old" monotony of current affairs through its contemporary, made-to-order, openly inclusive news aggregation platform. The era of engaging, on-point, choice news is in.

You are cordially invited to experience the future of news. And the future is now.

Welcome to Newsreels.

To know more about Newsreels or to download the app, please click here . You can also follow the company on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok . For partnership-related queries, you can contact them at partnership@newsreels.app.







