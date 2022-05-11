NexBloc Accepted into the Filecoin Faber Accelerator for Building Out Deep-Tech Web 3.0 Solutions

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NexBloc (



NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.



According to the Faber team, "The Filecoin Faber Accelerator was born out of a partnership between Faber (



Dana Farbo, Founder and CEO of NexBloc stated, "We are proud to have been selected by Faber, and the Filecoin and IPFS teams at Protocol Labs to represent the decentralized DNS space for the Accelerator. We believe that a proper domain-naming system that is interoperable with other pioneers in the space paves the way for a decentralized internet that is user friendly, secure, and scalable."



About NexBloC



NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with decentralized DNS at the core. Digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.



Founded as a USA company in 2020, NexBloc uses technology stacks to create custom deployments of dDNS systems. They currently have over ten private decentralized top-level domains (dTLD) in various forms of deployment.



- Domain Website:

- Website:

- LinkedIn:

- Medium:

- Twitter:

- Telegram:



About Faber



Faber is a Lisbon-based VC firm that invests in teams transforming the world with technology.

The firm combines a specialist focus on deep tech early-stage startups with thematic funds, dedicated investment teams, and expert advisors to actively help founders build global companies powered by frontier technologies.



Investing since 2013 with a unique approach in Southern Europe, the firm has been an early investor in hard tech companies such as Unbabel, SWORD Health, Codacy, or YData. Alongside its AI/Data- and ClimateTech-focused funds, Faber has now launched a Web3-focused investment and acceleration program in partnership with Protocol Labs. faber.vc



About Protocol Labs and Filecoin



Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory. Our projects include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and many more. We aim to make human existence orders of magnitude better through technology. We are a fully distributed company. Our team of more than 100 members works remotely and in the open to improve the internet - humanity's most important technology - as we explore new advances in computing and related fields. protocol.ai



Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized network, allows users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin is completely open-source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. The Filecoin protocol runs on an advanced and novel proof system - a combination of Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) and Proof of Replication (PoRep), to provide unmatched efficiency and reliability. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable data sets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities.



