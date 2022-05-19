NexBloc Adds .NEX and .ARTIST Decentralized Top-Level Domains to its Arsenal of Web 3.0 dDNS Offerings

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NexBloc today announced the creation of several new decentralized top-level domains (dTLD) including .NEX and .ARTIST. This adds to the expanding list of domains that are being developed on multiple blockchains and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) such as Polygon, XDC and Hedera. As well, buyers will now be able to use a credit or debit card in addition to the Coinbase Commerce platform currently used for taking payments.



NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their decentralized domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any DLT or blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.



The .NEX dTLD represents a cross-chain "nexus" of the decentralized internet and also represents the foundation of the Nex in NexBloc. Nexus means the connecting of spaces and the most important point. It is representative of the bridge between the ICANN centralized Web 2.0 world and the new Internet with decentralization as the future of personal data usage and control.



With .ARTIST, NexBloc is giving creators a way to claim a domain that fits their passion. Owners of .artist domains will be able to use them to create decentralized websites, authentication access to theme-based decentralized applications (dApps), and more.



"The future is about personalization and control," Dana Farbo, Founder and CEO of NexBloc stated. "We are building systems that interoperate between the old internet and the new to ensure that individuals are at the center of their digital lives, with full control and lifetime access to their data."



Account-holders on the NexBloc domain registration platform can reserve their domains of choice and begin to take advantage of an expanding array of services. Once purchased, there are no renewal fees, ever and NexBloc pays the gas fees for minting on most chains and distributed ledgers.



About NexBloc



NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with decentralized DNS at the core. Digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.



With both a New York City based commercial operation and a British Virgin Islands token Foundation, NexBloc uses technology stacks to create custom deployments of dDNS systems.



They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (dTLD) in various forms of deployment.



