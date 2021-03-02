NexChange Group: Greater Bay Area Blockchain Week 2021 to Showcase International Technological Bridges

A nearly week-long premiere virtual event will feature industry leaders discussing the most exciting use cases of blockchain application in fintech, healthtech, investment banking, supply chain etc., as well as strengthen links between China's own Greater Bay Area and other countries.

HONG KONG, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GBA Blockchain Week 2021 will kick off on March 29th, with core Virtual Summit happening on the 30th and 31st. Exclusive content will be streamed globally and in China, according to NexChange Group.

With Bitcoin price hitting all-time highs, one of the main points on the agenda is a high renewed crypto market interest, especially from institutions. During lively discussions, experts will also explore smart regulation, DeFi, NFT's, public blockchain networks, investment strategies, blockchain governance, as well as fintech bridges from GBA to various regions, connecting the East and the West.

Names featured on the agenda throughout the week include:

Justin Sun , Founder, TRON & CEO, BitTorrent

, Founder, TRON & CEO, BitTorrent Mance Harmon , Co-Founder & CEO, Hedera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Hedera Brian Behlendorf , Executive Director, Hyperledger, The Linux Foundation

, Executive Director, Hyperledger, The Linux Foundation Roger Ver , Founder, Bitcoin.com

Founder, Prof. Wei-Tek Tsai , Professor, Beihang University

, Professor, Beihang University Tom Trowbridge , Co-Founder, Fluence Labs & Former President, Hedera

, Co-Founder, Fluence Labs & Former President, Hedera Alex Mashinsky , Founder & CEO, Celsius Network

, Founder & CEO, Celsius Network Albert Isola , Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Government of Gibraltar

Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Government of Henri Arslanian , Global Crypto Leader, PWC

, Global Crypto Leader, PWC David Lee , Professor of Blockchain, Singapore University of Social Sciences

, Professor of Blockchain, of Social Sciences Dr. Ben Goertzel , Founder & CEO, Singularitynet & Ex-Chief Scientist, Hanson Robotics

, Founder & CEO, Singularitynet & Ex-Chief Scientist, Miko Matsumura , General Partner, Gumi Ventures & Co-Founder, Evercoin Exchange

, General Partner, Gumi Ventures & Co-Founder, Evercoin Exchange Sheila Warren , Head of Data, Blockchain & Digital Assets

, Head of Data, Blockchain & Digital Assets Perianne Boring , Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce

, Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce Emmanuelle Ganne , Senior Analyst, Economic Research & Statistics Division, WTO

Mainland China's own Greater Bay Area such as Hong Kong, Macau, and cities within the Southern Guangdong province, is home to almost 70 million people. The area is a test ground for one of the world's first central bank digital currency, Digital Cash Electronic Payment (DCEP) by the PBoC. With its urban infrastructure innovations and sophisticated financial tech solutions, GBA is expected to see accelerated growth of capital and talent in the next few years.

About NexChange: NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities. NexChange is known for hosting annual Hong Kong Blockchain Week, a premiere blockchain event organised in closed collaboration with local governments.