NEXCOM and Enea Launch Open Source Software Kit with flexiWAN for Secure SD-WAN

TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea and NEXCOM have jointly developed an open source software kit for secure SD-WAN, making it easy for systems integrators and communication service providers to evaluate and deploy enterprise networks leveraging universal customer premises equipment (uCPE). The kit includes flexiWAN, an open source SD-WAN application, and pfSense, an open source firewall, both virtualized to run on uCPE. Also included are automation scripts for onboarding and testing, as well as extensive how-to-guides.



Market-ready Solutions with Future-ready Flexibility

The open source software is configured for Enea's uCPE virtualization and management platform, Enea NFV Access, and two of NEXCOM's Intel-based whitebox appliances -- DTA 1160 and TCA 5170B.

The two hardware platforms provide different networking capacities at different price points, covering a wide range of performance requirements for various use cases. NEXCOM's DTA 1160 is based on an Intel Atom® processor and designed for lightweight, scale-out workloads, while TCA 5170B is based on an Intel® Xeon® D processor for high virtualized performance. Both configurations have been tested to meet throughput requirements of most small and mid-sized branches. The solution brief was created by Intel® Corporation. To read the full story, please download the PDF, or to listen to the webinar recording, follow this link.

Providing a complete application framework, including open source Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) and all necessary configurations, the software kit significantly shortens the time needed to bring up a solution on uCPE. It can easily be adapted to accommodate preferences for specific VNF vendors by replacing the open source VNFs with other SD-WAN or firewall VNFs, or extending them with additional applications.

"Our collaboration with Enea is part of our strategy," says Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "It allows us to bring pre-verified solution kits to the market for quick and easy adoption by end customers. We hope to increase our collaborative efforts in the years to come."

"The demand for uCPE-based SD-WAN and security is growing rapidly, and this kit is a great way to shorten time-to-market," says Karl Mörner, Vice President of Product Management at Enea. "We think of it not only as a starter kit, but also as a complete, cost-effective software solution for deploying secure SD-WAN."

"Leveraging the open source SD-WAN of flexiWAN allows vendors such as Enea and NEXCOM to ship their products pre-installed with a ready-to-use solution," says Amir Zmora, CEO and Co-Founder of flexiWAN. "The system automatically registers with flexiWAN's cloud management, and users can open a free account and start using the system."

About Enea:

Enea is one of the world's leading suppliers of innovative software for telecommunication and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for data management, mobile video traffic optimization, edge virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology, and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

