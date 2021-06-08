Nexen Tire Reveals New Brand Identity with “We Got You” Slogan

SEOUL, South Korea, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new brand identity system (BIS) and “We Got You” corporate slogan, pledging to enhance customer satisfaction in mobility and beyond tire manufacturing.



“We Got You” evokes Nexen Tire’s corporate mission and promise to always put people at the center of things and make them more connected to the world while improving their lives. It also reflects the Company’s commitment to provide customers with utmost convenience anytime, anywhere.

Core to Nexen Tire’s new identity is to take the lead in developing and providing innovative technologies, designs, and services that enhance customer mobility with the bold spirit of taking on challenges while always thinking ahead.

As a total mobility solutions provider, Nexen Tire will introduce new products to satisfy customers’ needs, especially at a time when electric, hydrogen, and self-driving cars are expected to become more prevalent in the market going forward.

The Company will also assist customers in their transition into the age of digital convergence. In fact, Nexen Tire established Nexen Century Ventures in Silicon Valley, California, in March of this year, to invest in promising start-ups offering future core technologies in the automotive components and mobility sectors, includes automotive sensors.

“Thanks to the continued support of our customers, Nexen Tire has quickly become one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. “We are excited to launch into this new chapter, aiming to satisfy our customers by improving the quality of their mobility.”

Meanwhile, Nexen Tire’s new BIS will extend to a variety of promotional activities and marketing programs especially within the digital space to strengthen its new brand identity to customers and stakeholders. The Company has created a brand film and distributed it online to build relations with customers and help them connect to the new brand identity. And internally, global brand communication guidelines have been developed and circulated to employees worldwide for consistent message delivery to customers. For more information about the brand film, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/media/

About New Brand Identity “We Got You”

Nexen Tire’s brand slogan relaunch underlines the foundation of the company’s overarching vision that reflects its core identities: Trendy, Innovative, and Caring. The slogan also describes Nexen Tire’s brand essence titled, Creating Your Mobility, which is focused on the Company’s goals of advancing customer mobility and lifestyle while also being the leading solution provider in innovative mobility.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

