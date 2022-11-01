Nexia TS Joins CLA Global and Rebrands as CLA Global TS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexia TS, an award-winning Asia-Centred Business Advisor, has joined CLA Global Limited (CLA Global), a leading global organisation comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms, as an independent network member. The company will now be known as CLA Global TS.



CLA Global TS' (formerly Nexia TS) Group CEO and Chief Innovation Officer, Henry Tan says: "While the rebranding process may change the appearance of our physical and digital presences, it does not change the way we communicate and work. I am excited and looking forward to lead the firm in creating winning opportunities for our People, our Clients and our Communities."

CLA Global TS is the member firm for Singapore, Southeast Asia and China; and be CLA Global's key leading firm in Asia. The firm aims to be the growth strategist for Asia and to continue the strong reputation established previously as Nexia TS.

As part of the network, CLA Global TS will share resources, methodologies, and enhanced opportunities for staff to grow professionally and provide higher quality service to their clients. Led by the same leaders with more than 30 years of professional experience, CLA Global TS will continue to provide assurance, taxation, accounting, and various advisory services from locations in Singapore, China and Malaysia.

CLA Global was founded on 1 July 2022 by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP and Evelyn Partners. The organisation offers one of the largest financial outsourcing services and private client and wealth advisory platforms of any global accounting organisation. It currently serves more than 10,000 global clients in more than 100 countries. Member firms provide services to clients of all sizes, with a particular emphasis on fast-growing, innovative, and dynamic middle market cross-border businesses.

"We are truly honoured to be the first independent network member to join CLA Global network. We trust that our pool of Asia-Centred Business Advisors will contribute greatly as the key gateway to Asia within an internally recognised accounting network. We aim to be 'The Growth Strategist For Asia' for our clients, people and counterparts in the CLA Global network." said Mr. Henry Tan, Group CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, CLA Global TS (formerly Nexia TS).

"CLA Global was created to support growing and evolving global businesses by helping them navigate international complexity to improve operations and better serve their customers," said Joe Kask, co-CEO of CLA Global. "With the addition of CLA Global TS (formerly Nexia TS) as a network firm, CLA Global is better equipped to provide localised guidance to clients in high growth financial markets across Asia."

Sancho Simmonds, co-CEO of CLA Global commented, "Henry Tan and his team at CLA Global TS (formerly Nexia TS) have a well-established reputation providing accountancy services to clients in key markets in Asia. As we continue to receive inquiries from professional services firms across the globe who are interested in joining our network, CLA Global TS illustrates the high quality of organisations we are able to attract as members."

Based on reported 2021 fee income, CLA Global currently ranks among the top 15 global accounting and advisory organisations in the world. CLA Global is expected to announce additional high-profile counterparts and member firms in the coming year.

CLA Global TS – Same Firm, New Branding, New Opportunities

"The pandemic has accelerated the need for us to Think strategically to stay competitive; Innovate to become better, faster and smarter; Steer our clients and people towards Growth in Asia. As a result of joining CLA Global, we hope to expand our regional footprint in Asia with headquarters in Singapore. While the rebranding process may change the appearance of our physical and digital presences, it does not change the way we communicate and work. Our clients can be assured that they will continue to work with the same engagement team comprising Directors, Managers and Associates who have been servicing them. We are confident that our new connection will raise the bar of our services to offer more opportunities for our clients, people and the community," added Mr. Henry Tan.

Sustainability Reporting and Advisory Service Standards

In addition to sharing accounting and advisory resources among the member firms, CLA Global TS aims to take on a bigger role on the development of Sustainability Reporting and Advisory service standards within the network. Together with the firm's recently appointed Advisor for Sustainability & Climate Change, CLA Global TS plans to set-up a determined framework in the field of sustainability and climate change in Singapore.

Celebrating 30th Anniversary through Community Contribution

The rebranding announcement marks the start of a series of events to celebrate the firm's 30th Anniversary in 2023. A strong believer in contributing to the society at large, beyond the business domain, CLA Global TS is committed to expand its existing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts through education to celebrate its 30th Anniversary. With the aim to encourage growth of the accountancy profession and aid aspiring students to achieve their career goals, the firm awards financial scholarships since 2008 to financial needy students in local universities and polytechnics. Despite the pandemic, the number of scholarships and book prizes offered by the firm has increased threefold in the last two years.

CLA Global TS Collaborates with ITE College Central

With the intention to offer equal opportunity to students from different pathways, CLA Global TS is working with Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central to develop a scholarship and training programme for students in business studies. The programme will include book prizes, scholarships to cover college fees, mentoring and management trainee programmes. CLA Global TS and ITE College Central have plans to launch the first phase through a 3-year collaboration.

"With our longest running scholarships, we have been supporting students from universities and polytechnics. We see the need in addressing growing divergence between the opportunities and starting pay for ITE, polytechnic and university graduates, especially in the accountancy profession. While academic success is important, we should support graduates who may not enjoy a head start entering the economy due to their academic performance. With the new scholarship programme with ITE, we hope to help graduates in both monetary and non-monetary ways to gain skills they need to succeed. Through the scholarship, we hope to also identify talents to join us upon graduation and groom Singaporean talents who can contribute positively to the economy." said Mr Henry Tan.