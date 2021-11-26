Nexport and GAUSSIN sign an exclusive Manufacturing and Licence Agreement in the presence of AUSTRADE representatives at the Australian embassy in Paris for the supply of zero emissions vehicles and systems in Australia & New Zealand

Joint Venture between Nexport (51%) and Gaussin (49%) to locally manufacture and sell zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for port terminals, airports, logistics and small passenger transport vehicles

Agreement will create in excess of 80 jobs in NSW and highlights Nexport's commitment to support Australia's journey towards net zero

MCLA signed on 25 November 2021 at Australian Embassy, [4 Rue Jean Rey, 75015 Paris]

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian electric vehicle (EV) producer and supplier, Nexport Pty Ltd (Nexport) (www.nexport.com.au) is pleased to advise that it has entered into an exclusive 20-year Manufacturing and Licencing Agreement (MCLA) with leading French engineering firm GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH - ALGAU FR0013495298) (Gaussin) (www.gaussin.com).

The MCLA follows the signing of the term sheet in September 2021. The 20-year joint-venture and licencing agreement will see the local assembly and supply of Gaussin's range of zero emission vehicles and systems for port terminals, airports, logistics and people transport applications.

Headquartered in Héricourt, in the east of France, Gaussin is a technology and engineering company that designs, assembles and offers zero-emission, smart and connected on/off road vehicles for freight and small passenger transport vehicles.

Both parties will create an Australian jurisdiction Joint Venture, owned 51% by Nexport and 49% by Gaussin. The MCLA marks a major step forward in the progression of an agreement that will bring a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for Australia and New Zealand through the implementation of locally manufactured net zero vehicles and systems.

Nexport is currently in discussions to secure a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility around metropolitan Sydney with a shortlist of sites currently being considered. The partnership is expected to create around 80 jobs.

Nexport CEO Michel van Maanen said: "The transport industry is the third largest polluter in Australia. As the first truly integrated solutions provider, Nexport connects infrastructure, assets, and applications through a local value chain helping government and industry transition towards zero emissions.

This joint venture will produce the best-engineered, most cost-effective ZEVs and lead Australia to a cleaner future. Progressing this agreement with Gaussin highlights Nexport's commitment to this cause and establishing Australia as the leading manufacturer in a rapidly growing sector."

Gaussin CEO Christophe Gaussin added: "We are very proud of this new ambitious partnership with Nexport. Gaussin and Nexport are complementary and our partnership paves the way to a large scale distribution of zero-emission vehicles in the Australia and New Zealand markets quickly and efficiently. Our companies share a common ambition to fight against climate change and to help the mobility and transportation sectors to become carbon free."

Austrade Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for France, Belgium and Spain, Mr Jean- Baptiste Nithart said: "This Joint Venture agreement between Australian EV manufacturer Nexport and French engineering firm Gaussin demonstrates how industry can practically deliver on the Australian government's technology-driven Emissions Reduction Plan. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) supports collaboration between Australian and French companies that prioritises the use of innovative clean energy technologies such as hydrogen for EV charging infrastructure. This helps us achieve net zero by 2050, while creating jobs and growing our economy."

About NEXPORT

Nexport promotes and delivers zero emission solutions across all modalities of the transport of people and goods of 'clean-tech' technologies in a wide range of transport solutions promoting a cleaner and greener environment and assures a sustainable deployment and long lifecycle of the solutions sold.

Nexport offers a zero emission eco-system based on operational excellence for solution providers to enter targeted markets supporting the 'entry to the market' from the design and engineering phase all the way up to delivery, warranty, contract management and after sales.

Nexport shares its wide knowledge of the market, sales channels, delivery models, application landscape, service models and the supply chain to create the perfect Zero Emission Sales model for Australia and New Zealand.

Nexport's Zero As A Service (ZaaS) Strategy has been crafted by its newly appointed CEO Michel Van Maanen who has extensive experience transforming communities in Europe by introducing clean energy technologies that has resulted in local air quality improvements, and created efficiencies, whilst driving revenue growth at a number of tier 1 companies.

More information on www.nexport.com.au

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics fields. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

More information on www.gaussin.com.

About the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade):

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We generate market information and insights, promote Australian capability, and facilitate connections through our extensive global network. More information on www.austrade.gov.au

* This document may contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of Gaussin Manugistique and is based on an analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Gaussin Manugistique draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which Gaussin Manugistique operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of Gaussin Manugistique, its performance and trends in the sector in which Gaussin Manugistique operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the company's future performance or prospects. Gaussin Manugistique is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.