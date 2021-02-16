NEXPORT announces exclusive distribution and collaboration agreement for BYD Electric Vehicles in Asia Pacific

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexport Pty Ltd has successfully negotiated a long-term exclusive agreement for the distribution of BYD right-hand drive electric vehicles. BYD Auto Industry Limited is the largest selling electric car company in China with sales in 2020 in excess of 415,000 cars.



Nexport/BYD exclusive Asia Pacific agreement for electric cars signed via Zoom with Mr Liu



BYD electric cars to be sold in Australia and Asia Pacific

At a signing ceremony today on Sydney Harbour, Mr Luke Todd, Managing Director of Nexport Pty Ltd and Mr Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific, signed (via zoom) an exclusive distribution agreement to supply the next generation of BYD passenger and commercial vehicles into the right-hand drive markets of Australia and Asia Pacific.

The European styled and designed BYD passenger models are expected to compete head-to-head with petrol/diesel models across categories in both performance and price. Pre-sales orders will be available by end of quarter 2, 2021.

'This is exciting news for Australian consumers who will soon be able to access affordable, best of class electric vehicles in both the passenger and commercial space," said Luke Todd, Managing Director of Nexport. "The right-hand markets have been undersupplied in the electric vehicle space and this agreement ensures certainty of local supply in these best of class electric vehicles," Todd continued.

Today's agreement further cements the existing supplier relationship with Nexport & BYD who already supply electric bus chassis for NSW government buses.

About Nexport Pty Ltd

Nexport Pty Ltd is a leading supplier of zero emissions vehicles in the Australian transport market and is the leading supplier on the NSW government panel to provide Electric Buses to NSW. Nexport also owns Electric taxis and is launching a direct to customer electric car portal EVDIRECT. Nexport is part of the TrueGreen Impact Group, a positive impact investment company.

About BYD Auto Industry Ltd

BYD is a world leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. It is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, with revenue and market capitalization each exceeding RMB 100 billion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns 25% of BYD.