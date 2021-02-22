Nexstgo comprehensively enhances its range of NEXSTMALL BIZ business solutions

Giving impetus to the development of SMEs with digital strategies to maintain their competitiveness under the ‘new normal’

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2021 - As a developer and service provider of innovative digital and technology products, Nexstgo provides PCs, loT innovations, Artificial Intelligence application solutions, Information Technology solutions and more. Stepping into the new year, the "new normal" commercial environment continues to affect business IT purchasing decisions. In order to help SMEs be successful in their digital transformation and adapt to the new reality of remote working, Nexstgo has enhanced its business solutions available through the NEXSTMALL BIZ platform to provide a more comprehensive technology application strategy focusing on the business and commercial field. These include one-stop professional IT services, remote conferencing and VPN security systems, together with a wide range of branded NEXSTGO, VAIO and AVITA mobile computing products. Nexstgo ensures enterprises of any size and industry can find the most suitable software and hardware solutions on NEXSTMALL BIZ, helping businesses maintain the strongest performance under the continuously transforming business environment during the new year.









For more information on NEXSTMALL BIZ business solutions and exclusive offers for corporate clients, please visit:

https://www.nexstmall.com/collections/nexstmall-business-solution

Comprehensively monitoring the network security of customers, providing the most robust backing of IT consulting services at any time

With the routinization of "new normal" working practices, remote-work, WFH, online and cloud-based processes have become ubiquitous. Nexstgo has launched technological solutions specifically for network security management, including the installation of bank-level encryption software by Norton VPN for customers in business areas that require remote-work with a high level of integrated protection. When customers access the Internet on public Wi-Fi hotspots, these systems provide safe and effective online privacy. With the Veeam data encryption backup system, customers can work in any environment confidently. To enhance provision of security technology strategies, the company is also launching further products on NEXSTMALL BIZ, including the latest Targus Docking Station, which supports multiple USB interfaces and screen configurations; Targus Privacy Screen Filter, designed to protect high-value information; and Targus Security Cable Lock that locks the connection end of the transmission line to protect valuable resources on the device. Corporate clients who purchase designated VAIO notebooks on NEXSTMALL BIZ will also get the above-mentioned products and other valuable accessories designed to protect their business privacy. This enables customers to experience the most secure workflows, ensuring business privacy of the whole organization in the era of digital commerce.

As a strategic partner to SMEs, Nexstgo's elite team also provides customers with professional IT support and technology operation consulting services, helping companies confidently achieve digital transformation and adapt to the "new normal". These supporting services undertaken by the professional specialist team handle inquiries regarding computer products and software systems, and provide product management and technical support. Customers who purchase any NEXSTGO or VAIO laptop on NEXSTMALL BIZ with a subscription to a one-month IT support service will receive one-time free Data Migration support, allowing corporate clients worry-free activation of new computer equipment without affecting daily operations. Customers benefit from the strongest backing brought by the Nexstgo team whenever they need it, for peace-of-mind and smooth business operations ensuring productivity and performance.

Up-to-date video conferencing and mobile communication solutions: easily connect with customers online, anytime and anywhere

Understanding that many companies and employees have adapted to working at home or working without a fixed workplace, Nexstgo provides online and video conference software and hardware; such as NEXSTGO laptop products with dedicated functionality for online meetings equipped with a high-quality Dolby voice system, and Artificial Intelligence camera lens Huddly-IQ designed for remote video conferencing, etc. This offering provides the most accurate facial recognition and the clearest sound and picture performance, helping customers complete meetings more productively. NEXSTMALL BIZ also offers combination packages of software/hardware available at discounted rates. For example, customers can redeem a Huddly-IQ lens at a discounted price when purchasing a designated VAIO laptop; get 3-year on-site warranty and Jabra headset for free when purchasing a NEXSTGO SU03 laptop, a conference-specific model with FHD IR webcam and Dolby ATMOS. The choice of different combinations of software and hardware help managers select the most effective process strategies according to their business needs.

Nexstgo recognizes that companies must be able to achieve instant interaction and clarity of communication with customers as a key to being competitive. Therefore, Nexstgo has collaborated with outstanding customer service cloud platforms to launch cooperative business solutions. For example, corporate clients who buy any NEXSTGO or VAIO laptop on NEXSTMALL BIZ can enjoy a free service trial of customer interaction at Maaiiconnect platform, including free conversations with end customers on its platform for up to 5000 minutes and real-time web conversations. The package helps companies of all sizes to deliver excellent customer service, and to keep pace with fast-changing business environments. By taking advantage of these solutions and transforming into an e-commerce business - with the realities of the 'new normal' replacing traditional face-to-face service - companies can greatly increase their revenues, productivity and cost management performance.

About Nexstgo Company Limited

Established in 2016, Nexstgo Company Limited was co-founded by Mr. Wilson Leung, Chairman & CEO, Alco Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0328), and Mr. Alex Chung, out of a shared passion and pursuit of quality tech-innovation. Nexstgo is committed to bringing new revolutionary experiences in technology through introducing a wide product range, which includes PC, Smart home, IoT, artificial intelligence and corporate solutions. Nexstgo is growing steadily in the Asia Pacific region. In August 2016, its Hong Kong headquarters and Taiwan Design Centre were set up. In just four years, the company has expanded its business to 22 areas, and is fully committed to the development of the Tech Market. In June 2018, Nexstgo was authorized by VAIO Corporation to participate in the production, sales, marketing and after-sales services of VAIO notebook products in Asia, covering markets such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore.





www.nexstgo.com