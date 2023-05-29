The Next Level of Mobile Excellence: Update Latest Information about iPhone 15 Series on newphone15.com

newphone15.com is a useful website for those who love iPhone 15 in Vietnam.

It is expected that in mid-September 2023, Apple will launch the iPhone 15 series internationally, considered one of the outstanding events this year. The leaked information about iPhone 15 on the internet is sought after by current iFans, making many people excited to admire and hands on this new iPhone.

With the promise of bringing breakthroughs in both design and technology, Apple Inc. has been constantly researching and discovering new potential with the aim of making the iPhone 15 the perfect choice for true technology-loving users.

The most notable leaked iPhone 15 news are as follows:

The most obvious and recognizable change is design. According to the article on Macrumors, Dynamic Island will be applied to all series, including standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus/Mini, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. That means all iPhone 15 series will have no notch, and from now on the iPhone will no longer have minus points about the notch as obstructing and not maximizing display space.

The Lightning charging port has always been known as the most exclusive Lightning charging port of Apple, which is replaced by the USB-C charging port.

The Commission of the European Union has studied the unified law of sharing a USB-C port for electronic devices for over a decade and officially passed the law in June 2022. Therefore, using the USB-C port helps users save costs and reduce the amount of e-waste released into the environment. Moreover, the USB-C port is also compatible with many other devices. Many users expect this new innovation because this new USB-C port can transfer data and power faster to optimize the user experience.

Periscope Zoom Lens Technology on iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra), with optical zoom of up to 10X, helps ensure quality images and videos like a professional camera. Compared to the predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max's zoom ability is 2 times.

Phone 15 series appear with the most prominent color bands, matching the style of many young people worldwide today. Apple is expected to bring a range of vibrant colors, such as blue, pink, orange, and purple. That brings freedom and comfort to users' preferences and also helps users have more choices for technology products.

It can be seen that the Apple launched products in general, and the iPhone in particular bring users a lot of novelty, a new breeze to technology followers who have been waiting for a long time.

