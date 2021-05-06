NEXT Protocol Powered NFT – Next Generation NFT

NEXT Protocol is an upcoming and unique platform that is providing the creators, designers, and engineers to create and deploy their own robots, games, artworks and earn tokens from the marketplace.

—

NEXT Protocol has collaborated with driving robot makers worldwide that have modified into shrewd virtual robots while bringing human consideration into thought during these difficult stretches alongside keeping up with the staff and clients' wellbeing to the needs.

The roles played by blockchain technology cannot be over-emphasized. This also offers security measures for data integrity, data confidentiality, and entity authentication. This is a cutting-edge and emerging technology with countless capabilities that have helped make swarm robotic operations more secure, flexible, autonomous, and more profitable.

Their main focus these days is on their range of brand new innovations such as the NEXT Protocol’s NFT that provides an array of innovations for the creators and designers. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. NFTs are unique and not mutually interchangeable, which means no two NFTs are the same.

In the NEXT Protocol NFT Platform the creators can design their own robots either by themselves or by available templates and convert the design to NFT. It enables everyone to build Robots, Robo Costumes, Robo Add-ons or Accessories, Virtual Worlds for different games, Avatars, and many other things. This will be on a pay-per-use basis. Various add-ons are available, accessories, or functionalities for the existing robots, upgrade the robots or create a virtual world for existing Games in the Game store. Several people spend a significant amount on games these days and when they exit the game, they lose the amount. Whereas with NFT, a whole new concept of gaming has arrived where they can enter into the game with different outlooks and also can sell what they have bought. Therefore, now it's not a purchase, it's an investment. Bringing NFT’s into the picture will really intrigue the younger generation especially in asset/capital investment through gaming.

Provision to sell or rent their creations in the Robo-Marketplace is the main feature, and if possible earn royalties. Current robots can be upgraded with new features and updates. It can either be sold to the Robot owner or get a share of the robot's ownership after it's been used. In NEXT Protocol’s Auction Portal/Marketplace, concepts can be bought up for auction. When certain design/work is reused to create a new product in the real or virtual world, royalty can be gained for it. The world's first social media site for robots, where all Robo-Characters can showcase their accomplishments and designs, which can be purchased on the Marketplace. It also helps to keep track of their involvement in different events by updating their participation information.

It is said to be the next big thing. Truly big. Not for digital art and giggles, or for even a digitally encoded version of this epic LeBron James dunk, which was sold for $208,000, but for more sober and practical uses. The most obvious use of unique, hack-proof NFT tokens is storing all kinds of data, private and public—from your birth certificate and health data to land records and much, much more. It is not just for art’s sake, it’s an investment. More importantly, it could one day revolutionize the way agreements can be created and executed to exchange money, shares, property, or virtually any asset through smart contracts. Summing up, the potential of these digital contracts could be limitless.

Shaik Hamdan, one of the pioneers of IT Industry in the Middle East and the CEO of NEXT IT and System mentioned, “From our many years of experience in the Robotics industry we have planned to create a platform for the creators, designers, and robotics engineers to exhibit their creativity. Robot marketplace and Robot Social Media is the best place to display their work. The firm is also trying to make it more interactive for the coming generations in order to create a learning interest for them in this field. It is completely for the creators, and by the creators. We will also be actively involved to help them onboard. We know that this will be a great opportunity for them.”

About NEXT IT and Systems

NEXT IT and Systems is a worldwide robotics firm providing robotics solutions through its platforms. NEXT IT and Systems robotics solution allows enterprises to execute and manage various activities which need many precautionary measures. It has multiple clients across the Middle East and Europe. With a team of highly experienced professionals in the Robotics and AI Industry, NEXT IT and Systems has developed a niche of its own. Presently with the amalgamation of Blockchain with Robotics and AI, it has considered one of the front-runners in this industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Ford

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rockswaters

Address: Suite# 812, Floor-8, ETA Al Manar Tower, Business Bay, Dubai

Phone: +971-56-1504-135

Website: http://www.rockswaters.com

Video URL: https://youtu.be/RHTjPHONSRM

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/next-protocol-powered-nft-next-generation-nft/89010993

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89010993