NextDay Inspect Caters to Accelerating Market

A fast moving market does not mean you need to purchase you new home uninformed. We provide two services that caters towards those that do not have time for a full home inspection.

The real estate market in the Northern Virginia, DC, and Maryland areas is expanding at a rapid rate. As the speed of this environment reaches a fever pitch, home buyers can find themselves searching for information on a property, with the sale deadline looming ever closer. To help buyers still make informed choices within an expedited timeline, NextDay Inspect steps up to the plate with services designed to fit into the hectic schedule of a bustling real estate market.

It can be tempting when faced with such a time crunch to consider waiving having an inspection at all. But this can be a costly mistake! Home inspections are one of the best ways for an agent and home buyer to arm themselves with the information they need to negotiate and make decisions for a potential future home. Home inspectors help you to protect yourself from making an uninformed decision about taking that next step. Even if you cannot afford the time for a full home inspection and report, other options are available to make an informed decision about your home.

In the increasingly fast-paced market, potential buyers often don't have the time to schedule a comprehensive home inspection, nor wait for the full report before making a decision. To help buyers know what they are getting in to, NextDay Inspect can complete a Four Point Inspection. Four Point Inspections cover the big-ticket items that are expensive to fix if faulty. During a Four-Point Inspection, an inspector examines the electrical panel, water heater, HVAC, foundation, roof, and attic of the property in full detail. These are the major components that a buyer should be most concerned in the condition of. By focusing the scope of the inspection, inspectors with NextDay Inspect are able to target what is most important, while still being as thorough as possible. The inspection takes less time to complete, and the report is available more rapidly as well.

On occasion, buyers may find they don't even have the time for a four point inspection. Naturally, prospective home buyers still want to get themselves informed as to what condition property they are considering putting an offer on. In these cases, NextDay Inspect offers walk-and-talk services for those who cannot afford the time for a full inspection, but may have questions that a professional can answer. During a walk-and-talk, the inspector walks through the property with you, pointing out any noteworthy aspects, and answering any questions you may have about your potential home. This consultation focuses only on what you have questions about, and as it is verbal, you do not have to wait any time for a report to start putting your new knowledge to work. Walk-and-talk consultations are perfect for when you want a quick overview of any immediate issues before putting in an offer, or maybe want to assuage some concern you have about that vent you don't recognize, or aged water heater, or anything else an expert eye can inform.

While the real estate market can be a bit crazy, that doesn’t mean you have to let it make you the same! NextDay Inspect is dedicated to making your home inspection process smooth and educational, while working with your schedule to get you the best information possible within the time you have. Rather than waive an entire inspection, consider if you want to have the critical points inspected in a four point inspection, or if you want a walk-and-talk consultation with a professional and licensed home inspector about your potential new home.

