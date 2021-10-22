Nexteer Announces mCEPS, A Modular Column-Assist Electric Power Steering System Offering Cost-Effectiveness & Flexibility

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive expands its Electric Power Steering (EPS) portfolio with its new Modular Column-Assist EPS System (mCEPS). This innovative system offers a cost-efficient, modular platform design achieving scalability for Nexteer and flexibility to meet a wide range of OEMs' requirements.



Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive (2nd from the right), Weiming Jiang, Director of Suzhou Industrial Park Investment Promotion Committee (2nd from the left), Fengliang Hou, Engineering Director APAC Division, Nexteer Automotive (1st from the left) and Rain Song, Global CEPS and APAC EPS Product Line Director, Nexteer Automotive (1st from the right) announce the new mCEPS product together

"Nexteer's mCEPS system creates new possibilities for vehicle types that have used traditional CEPS systems in the past. With a platform design and an expandable electronic control system, mCEPS allows us to meet OEM customers' needs for an advanced, customizable and cost-effective steering system that is flexible to customer packaging and other requirements," said Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive.

Nexteer's mCEPS system is available in three models – Standard, Enhanced and Pro – to support various load capacities and other requirements. For example, mCEPS Pro supports SAE automated driving levels 2 – 5, as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates and cyber security. All three Nexteer mCEPS models are based on AUTOSAR Release 4.0 electrical/software architecture. In addition, Nexteer's custom-developed, high-performance torque and rotation angle sensors provide outstanding noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) performance and a smooth and accurate steering feel – making drivers feel more connected to the road.

"Nexteer's mCEPS leverages our existing, industry-leading EPS building blocks to create a new solution that is re-configurable and customizable to the level of content required by the OEM. This serves as another proof point of how we leverage our electrical and software expertise to innovate customer-focused, motion control solutions," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Nexteer will continue to enrich our portfolio with innovative products, like mCEPS, to cost-effectively meet our customers' unique needs today and as we anticipate their future needs in an evolving mobility landscape."

In addition to mCEPS, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS), CEPS, High-Output EPS and High-Availability EPS.

About Nexteer

