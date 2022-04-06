Nexteer Named a General Motors Supplier of the Year Winner for Third Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, was named a 2021 General Motors Supplier of the Year winner at GM's 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the third consecutive year that Nexteer has received GM's Supplier of the Year award. Nexteer was also previously recognized with GM's Innovation Award in 2017 for High Availability Electric Power Steering System (EPS).

"Nexteer is proud to be recognized for the third year in a row as a GM Supplier of the Year for our commitment to quality, performance and innovation, as well as our support of GM's electric future with our safety-critical motion control solutions," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Our global Nexteer team is dedicated to collaborating with our OEM customers like GM to make driving safer, greener and more exciting for today's world and in an increasingly electrified and automated future."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, eDrive as well as software solutions. The company has 26 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

ABOUT GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.